One ideal 4th-round target at each of Rams’ top positions of need

After a long wait for their first pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Rams will have a little bit more waiting to do before their second selection, too. They’ll go on the clock at No. 142 overall in the fourth round, which is the second-to-last pick in the round.

They already addressed their need at guard with Logan Bruss in the third round, but they still have other holes to fill. Here is one ideal target at each of their top positions of need on Saturday.

CB Tariq Woolen, UTSA

Woolen would probably be the ideal target at No. 142 if he lasts that long, but at 6-foot-4 with 4.26, the Rams shouldn’t be shocked if he goes early on Day 3. He has the physical tools to be a really good cornerback, but he just needs to improve his play recognition and run support to take that next step against a higher level of competition.

OLB Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

Enagbare was one of the highest-graded pass rushers in college football the last two years, earning grades of 89.2 and 92.5 from Pro Football Focus in 2020 and 2021. It’s surprising to see his name still available at this point in the draft, and quite honestly, the Rams should consider moving up to select him because he’s probably the top edge rusher left.

DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

Winfrey has plenty of upside as a pass rusher, recording 5.5 sacks last season to go with 11 tackles for a loss. He only has two years of college production, however, and he’s not yet a great run defender on the interior. That can change at the next level, however, especially in a defensive line room with Aaron Donald, Greg Gaines and A’Shawn Robinson.

OT Zach Tom, Wake Forest

Tom can play pretty much anywhere on the offensive line, taking snaps at center and tackle in his career. He may not have ideal length or size for the tackle position (6-foot-4, 304 pounds), but he showed the ability to play out there in the past so he could stick at that position in the NFL, too.

S Verone McKinley III, Oregon

Story continues

McKinley is undersized but he was a playmaker at Oregon with 11 interceptions, two forced fumbles and 172 total tackles. He could play the deep middle or half in the Rams’ defense, giving them a rangy free safety on the back end. The top safeties have already come off the board but this is a deep class, which is why McKinley is still available.

TE Cade Otton, Washington

Otton is a terrific blocker, which is exactly what the Rams need in their TE2. Brycen Hopkins and Kendall Blanton are decent backup options, but they’re better receivers than blockers. Otton would play the Johnny Mundt role as an extra blocker up front, while not contributing much as a receiver.

WR Romeo Doubs, Nevada

Doubs has good speed at 6-foot-2 and put up great college production, racking up 2,111 receiving yards in the last two seasons with 26 total touchdowns in his career at Nevada. He would bring a nice combination of size and athleticism to the receiver room and compete to get snaps as the fourth wide receiver early on.

P Matt Araiza, San Diego State

A punter? In the fourth round? It’s not as crazy as it sounds, and Araiza could even go before the Rams get on the clock. One of the best punter prospects in recent memory, he has an incredibly powerful leg, which he showed with a punt that traveled 90 yards in the air last year.

This punt sailed 90 yards in the air in Honolulu. Imagine what he could do at 5,280 feet.pic.twitter.com/zvnFGpTSd8 — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) November 7, 2021

RB Pierre Strong, South Dakota State

The Rams don’t need a running back, per se, but knowing Sean McVay and Les Snead, they’re probably going to take one. Strong is an explosive back who can score from anywhere with his breakaway speed, and he’d be a nice complement to Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr. – if the Rams must draft a running back.

1

1