How one huge Brentwood football play vs rival Ravenwood turned TSSAA quarterfinal in Bruins' favor

BRENTWOOD — As students ran onto the field, Clayton Merrill rushed to the first blue-painted body he could find and delivered a huge chest bump.

It wasn’t even close to the Brentwood football junior receiver’s longest run of the night.

Merrill’s 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown on the first play of the second half sparked Brentwood’s 27-20 comeback win Friday over rival Ravenwood in the TSSAA Class 6A quarterfinals. The Bruins will host Houston in the semifinals next week.

“Clay being able to do that changed the momentum,” said Brentwood quarterback Baylor Hayes, who was 16-of-21 passing for 137 yards and two touchdowns. “It completely changed the course of the game.”

Merrill, Hayes and senior receiver Matthew Manning might have changed the course of Brentwood’s season. They saved the day after the Bruins gave up 14 unanswered points to Ravenwood (9-4) and trailed 14-10 at halftime.

After Merrill’s kick return gave Brentwood (13-0) the lead back, Manning, who returned after sitting out seven weeks with a back injury, caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Hayes to give Brentwood a 24-14 lead. It was set up by Cannon Kinder’s blocked punt.

“Those are three really good football players. We design plays to go to those three. At the end of the day, those are three guys who know how to win,” Brentwood coach Clint Finch said. “Baylor’s had one year here, but he’s a three-year starting quarterback. Matthew’s a three-year starter. Clay has started ever since he’s a freshman. They’ve been in a lot of big moments and I think it showed tonight.”

Manning and Hayes’ reunion was especially promising. The two have become good friends since Hayes transferred in last year and spent much of the offseason working out together. They connected for a 55-yard TD on the game’s first play.

“We didn’t skip a beat,” said Manning, who finished with four catches for 86 yards and two TDs. “It was a great way to be welcomed back. Everything clicked.”

Brentwood swept Ravenwood this season after winning the first meeting 17-0. The Bruins are 13-0 for the first time and could tie the program record for wins with another victory next week.

The 2002 Bruins went 14-1 when they captured the Class 5A state championship in former coach Ron Crawford’s first season.

Manning said the Bruins aren’t shying away from the history they’re chasing. Coaches have already dug up numbers from past seasons to show them how they stack up.

Each week they get another small pat on the back, Manning said, but they don’t get carried away.

“Our defense plays really well, our offense plays really well. I just don’t think this team is finished yet,” Merrill said. “I think we’ve got a lot more to prove.”

