In one of the highest scoring NFL games ever, Todd Gurley posts his worst game of the season

The Monday Night Football matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs was not only perhaps the best regular-season game in NFL history, but also an absolute Fantasy Football feeding frenzy.

Nearly every player in on the action came away with ridiculous stat lines, a natural byproduct of the first game in NFL history in which both teams scored 50 points. We say “nearly,” however, because Todd Gurley, somehow, posted easily his worst game of the season.

However, that isn’t to say the Rams, or Gurley, are complaining.

Todd Gurley’s ‘Bad for Todd Gurley’ performance

We should preface this entire exercise by making one thing absolutely clear: We are grading Todd Gurley on his own curve, because his production is so unlike any other player on the fantasy landscape today. The 24-year-old was, and arguably still is, on pace for quite possibly the greatest running back season of all time. That’ll make even a decent performance look like a disaster.

That said, Gurley’s performance on Monday was a disaster for fantasy teams that needed a big Monday night lift from Gurley to win. Gurley entered the game averaging 98.8 rushing yards per game, 40.2 receiving yards per game and 1.7 touchdowns per game, making him easily the most prolific back in football this year and a fantasy MVP for those lucky enough to draft him.

The Chiefs defense wasn’t ready for many parts of the Rams offense, but it seemed ready for Todd Gurley. (Getty Images)

Gurley came well short of those incredible averages, failing to score a touchdown for the first time all season and posting just 55 rushing yards on a season-low 12 carries, along with 39 receiving yards. That will disappoint when you enter a game primed for a shootout, and disappoint even more when the game turns into one of the most ludicrous shootouts in NFL history. He finished with just 10.9 points in Yahoo’s default scoring system, which includes a half point-per-reception.

Maybe it was karmic retribution for all the fantasy players and gamblers who complained about losing a touchdown in a 195-yard from scrimmage game, but it sure came out of nowhere.

The absurd stat lines of Rams-Chiefs

So it was a slow night for Gurley. For everyone else, it was a bonanza. Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jared Goff topped all scorers in Yahoo standard-scoring leagues thanks to a combined 891 passing yards and 10 touchdowns.

Tyreek Hill ranked third, and first in PPR scoring, with 215 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 10 receptions. Travis Kelce posted 127 receiving yards and a touchdown. Kareem Hunt had 111 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown.

Fantasy players and folks who bet the over while watching this game pic.twitter.com/dq2NObVrZK — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) November 20, 2018





All three of the Rams’ top three receivers either had 100 receiving yards or a touchdown. Deep sleepers Chris Conley and Gerald Everett both pulled in multiple touchdowns.

Heck even the defenses of a 54-51 game ranked first (Rams) and sixth (Chiefs) among all defenses in Yahoo scoring this week thanks to a plethora of turnovers and defensive touchdowns.

Twitter searches for missing Todd Gurley

As the game unfolded and it became increasingly clear that we weren’t going to see a vintage Todd Gurley performance, some people began to wonder what was up.

Do the Rams know they have Todd Gurley? — Pat Forde (@YahooForde) November 20, 2018





Already 40 points scored in Chiefs/Rams and Todd Gurley's line reads: 6-21-0, 1-7-0 pic.twitter.com/Mco4K56bBd — Brad Evans (@YahooNoise) November 20, 2018





Both the Rams and Chiefs DSTs currently outscoring Todd Gurley in fantasy, as expected. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 20, 2018





I love McVay and aggressive play calling but dude…..Todd Gurley is a decent back. — Brandon Brown (@BSB_Wolverine) November 20, 2018





For his part, Gurley just seemed happy his team came out on top in an instant classic.

Great team Win — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) November 20, 2018





Fair enough, Todd.

