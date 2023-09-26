One-handed highlight reel catch isn’t enough for Bucs’ Mike Evans

TAMPA — Bucs receiver Mike Evans got off to a slow start in Monday’s 25-11 loss to the Eagles, with three of his five catches for 60 yards and a touchdown coming on one drive late in the fourth quarter.

But he made a one-handed, highlight-reel snag of a 22-yard pass from Baker Mayfield that will become a viral video.

“I obviously have to make way better plays out there, plays I’m used to making,” Evans said. “I wish I could’ve made more plays sooner.”

Evans was coming off one of the best games of his career, a six-catch, 171-yard performance in a win against the Chicago Bears a week ago.

He caught a touchdown pass for the third straight game but wasn’t satisfied with his performance.

As for the one-handed catch? Evans reached back with his right arm to corral a pass with Eagles safety Reed Blankenship draped all over him.

“It’s good for the highlight reel,” Evans said. “But it didn’t attribute to winning football. I wish I would’ve done it sooner, but a couple unfortunate things.”

Evans said the Bucs’ lack of production on offense had more to do with their performance than the Eagles’ defense.

“No, it’s all on us,” Evans said. “I hope we can play them again in the future. We had a lot of opportunities. I just wish I could’ve started faster and helped our team.”

Barber gets Hall ring, thanks Philly fans

Ronde Barber accepted his Hall of Fame ring at halftime and could not help himself from taking one last shot on the field. The former Bucs cornerback thanked his family, teammates and Tampa Bay fans for their support as he received his ring — and then thanked the Eagles fans who made the trip south for Monday’s game.

“I appreciate all the Philly fans who came down to celebrate my Hall of Fame election with me,” Barber said with a laugh.

Barber was rubbing salt in the wounds of Eagles fans who remember his interception and return for a touchdown in the 2002 NFC Championship Game.

Current Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield paid tribute to Barber, wearing his No. 20 jersey as he arrived for the game.

Devin White makes a bold prediction

Devin White was disappointed by the Bucs’ loss, but the veteran linebacker was not going to let the third-week loss get blown out of proportion.

“That’s one game. It was a big game and I wanted to beat them so bad, but I mean, at the end of the day, we’ll see them again,” White said with a smile on his face. “We’re in the same (conference), and we’re going to the playoffs.

“... I’m saying that right now,” White emphasized. “So, it is what it is.”

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Twitter and Facebook.