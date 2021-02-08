One-handed basketball player demonstrates adaptive pushup workout
Zach Hodskins is a former University of Florida guard who shows us his will and determination during a pushup routine. Wow!
During the first half of the Super Bowl loss to the Buccaneers, Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu had a fairly heated on-field exchange with the game’s eventual MVP, Tom Brady. Mathieu would end up being flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, and CBS’ cameras caught Mathieu pointing a finger in Brady’s face. But the two would share words [more]
Some members of the Mahomes family took Sunday’s Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers better than others.
Tom Brady's Super Bowl LV performance produced one of the crazier NFL stats you'll see.
How were Tom Brady and the Bucs able to rip off seven straight wins after some early season struggles. Peyton Manning has an interesting take on Tampa Bay's turnaround.
Tom Brady's whole family was in the stands to support him at his record-making tenth Super Bowl game on Sunday, and whew, could they possibly be any cuter?! The NFL superstar's wife, Gisele Bündchen, and three children - Jack, 13, Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, 8 - attended the championship face-off, which pitted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. After the game wrapped and the Bucs reigned victorious, Tom shared some sweet moments with his fam before accepting the Vince Lombardi Trophy, making for a ton of frame-worthy photo ops.
Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu explained his side of the heated verbal exchange with Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady just before halftime of Super Bowl 55 in Tampa Bay.
It took more than a couple security guards to bring him down.
She may not have an NFL salary, but she still makes millions each year.
When he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one of Tom Brady's first orders of business was to have his center Ryan Jensen make a couple of changes to improve the quarterback/center exchange.
The Kansas City Chiefs were penalized eight times for 95 yards in the first half and trailed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21-6 at the half.
Apparently, the losing team gets a bonus too! Who knew? 🤔
Tom Brady has finally scored a first quarter touchdown in the Super Bowl, and the pass was, fittingly, caught by Rob Gronkowski.
Fans didn't even know they were a thing
Players from around the NBA weighed in on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers winning Super Bowl LV on Sunday.
Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is probably going to regret firing up Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady in Super Bowl 55.
So this is where he gets his athletic genes from.
The Chiefs appear to have a real problem getting on the right side of officiating in Super Bowl LV.
Here's a look at what Brooks Koepka and the rest of the players who made the cut at TPC Scottsdale earned in prize money.
This tweet describes a rumored Bears-Carson Wentz trade perfectly, and it's oh so depressing.
The Knicks and Pistons swapped reserve point guards, while Atlanta announced some bad news regarding one of its young stars. (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)