One guard for the Dolphins to target in each round of the 2023 NFL draft

With the 2023 NFL draft drawing closer and closer, the Miami Dolphins will have to be ready to attack their needs with only four picks in their cupboard for the three-day event.

One position that general manager Chris Grier should consider looking into is guard, as Liam Eichenberg held the left spot last season between Terron Armstead and Connor Williams. In 2022, he dealt with injuries, and he hasn’t necessarily proven himself worthy of starting for the foreseeable future.

Miami could find an option through the draft to compete with Eichenberg and push for the starting job or someone to simply back him up if he wins. Both roles are important in 2023 and beyond.

Here are some guards that the Dolphins could look at in the draft, one for each round:

First round - O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida

“Broad guard prospect whose physical limitations are balanced by his feel for the job and ability to use his size in his favor. Torrence is not a natural bender. He is forced to engulf and push rather than leverage and drive as a run blocker, but he’s solid at neutralizing the man across from him. He uses his hands well to jab and maintain feel for the rush, but quick interior rushers with well-developed counters could be too much for his limited foot quickness to handle without help. He projects as a future starter for downhill offenses who covet size over athleticism.” – NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein

Second round - Steve Avila, TCU

“Three-year starter who offers versatility, power and athleticism. Playing at a lighter weight should not be a problem if teams want that from him. His girth makes him resistant to opposing power, and he’s light enough on his feet for pass protection duties and run blocks that extend beyond the box. He’s not a consistently nasty finisher and below average hand work has a clear impact on his ability to sustain blocks. Avila is likely to start right away as a Day 2 draft pick and should have a solid NFL career as either a guard or center.” – Zierlein

Third round - Anthony Bradford, LSU

“Massive, scheme-specific guard prospect with plus power but obvious athletic limitations. Bradford has functional quickness as a pulling guard and can work from one block to the next with adequate timing. He can be effective as a single blocker but really shines on double teams, where he can help clear the pathway. His lack of lateral quickness and reactive athleticism can put him in a bind against one-gapping defensive tackles and sub-package rushers with short-area twitch. Bradford has the potential to become an eventual starter for gap and power teams.” – Zierlein

Fourth round - Braeden Daniels, Utah

“Active, athletic offensive lineman offering room for development at guard or tackle. Daniels is an impactful down blocker with the quickness to handle zone-blocking duties. Firing out and sustaining drive blocks, however, will require much better patience and footwork to keep from whiffing or falling off blocks. Small hands prevent him from latching in as a run blocker or in pass protection, but flurrying hands and a tenacious mirror help him stay in front of rushers. Position versatility and correctable issues could raise Daniels’ draft profile as a middle-rounder with upside.” – Zierlein

Fifth round - Jordan McFadden, Clemson

“Three-year starter and team captain with experience at both tackle spots. McFadden lacks the height/length to stay at tackle in the NFL, but he has the broad frame and run-blocking acumen to fit as a guard. He’s firm and accurate into blocks using good footwork to drive and turn opponents. He lacks ideal mass and will get dumped by twitchy run defenders at times. His protection experience at tackle is a big plus in his favor, but he still needs to fire his hands with better efficiency and from a tighter track. McFadden is a reliable prospect lacking desired measurables but has the chance to become a good backup with eventual starter potential.” – Zierlein

Sixth round - Andrew Vorhees, USC

“Guard prospect with five years of starting experience that shows itself with consistency and football IQ. Vorhees is a technically sound run blocker with a repeatable process. His range laterally and to the second level will be a little limited, but he’s an even-paced drive blocker, using excellent positioning, leveraged hands and churning legs. He needs to get quicker with inside hands in pass protection and guard against trying to protect his edges with his hands rather than a foot slide. The injury he suffered during his NFL Scouting Combine workout could cause him to fall in the draft, but he has the potential to become a starter when he’s fully healthy.” – Zierlein

Seventh round - Atonio Mafi, UCLA

“With a wide frame that can be challenging to navigate for run defenders, Mafi plays with good core strength, a broad base and well-placed hands to improve his power zone. Move blocking in the ground game and reactive adjustments in pass protection will create difficulties for him due to a lack of foot quickness. He plays with a chippy temperament that coaches will like. Mafi is scheme-dependent, but he has the potential to be a good backup or low-end starter.” – Zierlein

