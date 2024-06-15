One guaranteed win and loss on the Falcons’ 2024 schedule

The 2024 NFL season is still a few months away but that won’t stop us from looking ahead and making a few predictions. The Atlanta Falcons have a tough stretch of games to open the year before their schedule eases up down the stretch.

After examining all 17 games, we’ve picked out one guaranteed win and one guaranteed loss on the Falcons’ 2024 schedule.

New York is undoubtedly one of the worst teams in football at the moment and their offseason didn’t inspire a lot of confidence going forward. I gave them the nod over a team like the Panthers is because Carolina tends to play the Falcons tough regardless of record.

The Giants appear to be significantly behind the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East. Quarterback Daniel Jones is on shaky ground and since this matchup comes late in the season, the Falcons are more likely to be vying for a playoff spot. Plus, this game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. For these reasons, I like the Falcons to defeat the Giants in Week 16.

Falcons’ record vs Giants: 14-12-0

The Kansas City Chiefs have built a mini-dynasty by winning three Super Bowls over the last five seasons. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is in his prime and the team added some new weapons over the offseason. Not to mention, Atlanta’s new quarterback, Kirk Cousins, has a notoriously bad record when it comes to playing in prime-time games.

The Falcons’ secondary has a new starting cornerback and their pass rush didn’t improve much on paper. For these reasons, I believe Kansas City will defeat Atlanta in Week 3.

Falcons’ record vs Chiefs: 3-7-0

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire