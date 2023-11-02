One glaring fact shows why Bennie Wylie is failing as USC strength coach

The USC Trojans football team has struggled over the past six weeks, and questions are flying everywhere in Southern California.

The defense has been a major issue, and it’s only a matter of time before Alex Grinch finally gets fired. But, the offensive line has seen its fair share of issues as well.

In fact, as R.J. Abeytia points out, no USC offensive lineman or defensive lineman has won Pac-12 Lineman of the Week this entire season.

Caleb Williams knows all about the offensive line and what it has been going through. Caleb has been sacked 25 times this season, including four or more times in each of the last four games, and six times in the loss to Notre Dame.

Still, the defensive line — essentially, the defense as a whole — has been the biggest focus for the Trojans, and it hasn’t gotten any better as the season has continued. The Trojans gave up 49 points and barely held off Cal this past weekend. That was yet another abysmal Alex Grinch performance, but it also reflected how soft this team has become under strength coach Bennie Wylie. The lack of elite line play is the most central indication that something needs to change … and not just at one position … on this coaching staff.

No #USC OL or DL player has won P12 lineman of the week honors this season through nine weeks. That's 0-18 chances. — R.J. Abeytia (@RJ_Abeytia) October 30, 2023

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire