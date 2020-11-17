Giants K Graham Gano has tested positive for COVID-19, is in self-isolation

Graham Gano kicks field goal vs. Washington

One Giants player has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in self-isolation, the team said Tuesday morning in a statement.

According to SNY's Ralph Vacchiano, that player is K Graham Gano.

Additionally, two staff members who were deemed close contacts of the player were told to remain home Tuesday.

The Giants' facility remains open to staff on Tuesday, but not players.

Giants players had been scheduled to be in the facility Tuesday and Wednesday, before getting the rest of the week off for their bye. Now, they will instead stay home the next two days and work remotely due to the positive COVID test.

Here is the Giants' full statement:

Last night, we were notified that a player tested positive for COVID-19. The player was immediately self-isolated, and the contact tracing process was initiated. Two close contacts, both staff members, were identified and were informed to remain home today.

The Quest Diagnostics Training Center will be open to staff. We are working closely with the NFL’s Chief Medical Officer regarding next protocol steps.

This is the second time during the regular season that a Giants player has tested positive for COVID-19.

Will Hernandez tested positive before Week 8 and missed two games, returning during Week 10 against the Philadelphia Eagles.