There's a reason for optimism in Corvallis.

The Oregon State Beavers (4-4, 3-2 Pac-12) are 0.500 this late into the season for the first time since 2014. In less than two seasons, head coach Jonathan Smith has resurrected the program from the cellar of the Pac-12 to a competitive team with bowl aspirations.

But senior offensive lineman Blake Brandel and the Beavers are not getting ahead of themselves.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

We're doing a good job taking it one game at a time.

All season, Smith has preached improvement to his players and it shows. Even looking at the beginning of the season to now, the team has showed massive progress. In the second week of the season, the Beavers blew a game at Hawai'i following a disastrous second half.

Now, the Beavers are riding a three-game conference winning streak in games away from Reser Stadium. During the streak, the team has learned to finish games; a skill missing when they played the Warriors.

Brandel went on to discuss the process of getting better every week.

I think it's been the same every week. It's kind of that focused mindset...the whole idea is improving week in and week out and you want to be the best team at the end of the year. Coach Smith talks about that a lot but some teams like to [dip down] and other teams continue to improve and we're all about improvement and getting better and if we keep getting better we're gonna keep winning games.

Oregon State hosts the struggling but dangerous Washington Huskies (5-4, 2-4 Pac-12) at Reser Stadium at 7:30pm on Friday night. With only four games remaining, each game is crucial if the Beavers want to make a bowl game for the first time since 2013.

MORE ON BEAVS:

Isaiah Hodgins "ready to go bowling"

Instant Analysis: Beavers tame the Wildcats

Story continues

Oregon State's backfield still a committee despite Jefferson's return

"One game at a time" attitude driving improvement for Oregon State originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest