One question for each game on the Seahawks 2023 schedule

The Seattle Seahawks’ 2023 regular season schedule is officially out and the fun of predicting outcomes is well underway. We at Seahawks Wire already took a look at the Top 5 most important games Seattle will have to face this coming year, but as we all know, the season is a lot more than just five games.

In the NFL, it’s any given Sunday. Truly, the most important game is the one you are slated to play next. Regardless of if they’re playing the 49ers or the Browns, each game is going to bring a new challenge for the Seahawks.

With this in mind, we’ll take a look at one question Seattle has for each game on their schedule.

Week 1: Can the interior OL contain Aaron Donald?

Last season the Seattle Seahawks caught some lucky breaks against the Los Angeles Rams. In both meetings the Seahawks did not have to face their nemesis defensive tackle Aaron Donald. Seattle will get an early test to see if their interior o-line can past muster against a premier defensive tackle.

Week 2: Will pass rush show improvement vs. Detroit?

The offensive line isn’t the only unit in the trenches that has struggled in recent years. Seattle’s pass rush has been wildly inconsistent in making opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable. Last year against Detroit, the Seahawks recorded one sack, 3 QB hits, and allowed 45 points last time vs. Goff and the Lions.

Week 3: Facing Andy Dalton or Bryce Young?

The Carolina Panthers took it to the Seahawks in Seattle last year, winning 30-24 at Lumen Field with Sam Darnold at the helm. Now they will face either 2023 first round pick Bryce Young, or they’ll take on Andy Dalton – who led the Saints to a 39-32 win over Seattle in New Orleans last season.

Week 4: Can Seattle D stop Saquon Barkley again?

The Seahawks’ rush defense was abysmal in 2022 but managed to keep Saquon Barkley bottled up. Last year, the Giants star had only 53 yards on 20 carries in their 27-13 loss to Seattle.

Week 6: How far are the Seahawks from contending?

The Bengals are among the class in the AFC and are in the conference heavyweight conversation. They are less than two years removed from a trip to the Super Bowl, and were in the AFC Championship game last year. This will be an early barometer for the Seahawks.

Week 7: Is Arizona really this bad?

The Cardinals are this year’s early pick for perhaps the worst team in the NFL, and the Seahawks get a chance to see first hand how poor they could be. Seattle swept Arizona in 2022 and will likely need another pair of wins against them to pad their record.

Week 8: How far along are Abe Lucas and Charles Cross?

Often there isn’t much to write about the Cleveland Browns, but defensive end Myles Garrett is one to keep quarterbacks, offensive linemen, and coordinators up at night. Facing Garrett will be a tremendous testing for Seattle’s pair of second year tackles.

Week 9: Can anyone spy Lamar Jackson?

Stopping Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on the ground seems to be a puzzle NFL defenses have yet to solve. When he takes off, he’s typically gone. So who on Seattle’s defense can rise to this unique challenge? Julian Love? Jamal Adams? Bobby Wagner?

Week 10: Can Ken Walker run on Commanders?

The Washington Commanders typically don’t do much of anything well… but under defensive head coach Ron Rivera, the Commanders’ run defense was ranked 8th in DVOA in 2022. Will Kenneth Walker – as well as Zach Charbonnet and Kenny McIntosh – find success on the ground?

Week 11: Will Geno Smith punish Jalen Ramsey's replacement?

Aaron Donald might be back for the Rams, but cornerback Jalen Ramsey is gone. Good riddance, as he provided a real threat for Seattle’s passing attack – including recording two interceptions in Week 18 against the Seahawks. With him gone, can Geno Smith take advantage and make the Rams defense pay?

Week 12: How much has the gap w/ 49ers shrunk?

Here’s the million dollar question of the offseason. San Francisco went 3-0 against the Seahawks in 2022 and none of the games were all that competitive. Seattle spent the offseason rebuilding and getting tougher in hopes of closing the gap. Niners general manager John Lynch says they feel the Seahawks coming… and this will be the game to see if this assertion was correct.

Week 13: Will Shane Waldron neutralize Micah Parsons?

Similarly to Myles Garrett, the Seahawks offensive line will have their hands full with Micah Parsons. Seattle will have to specifically gameplan for a piece like Parsons, as he will be a full-time pass rusher this year.

Week 14: Has Seattle's pass protection improved?

This theme continues since it doesn’t get any easier for the Seahawks. Their reward for surviving San Francisco and Dallas is… facing the 49ers again. Abe Lucas, Charles Cross and the rest of the offensive line are certainly going to enjoy a trial by fire late in the season.

Week 15: Can Seahawks CBs hang with Eagles WRs?

Speaking of not getting any easier, the Seahawks will host the Philadelphia Eagles and their star receivers. Tariq Woolen and 2023 first round pick Devon Witherspoon will have a tall order when defending wide receivers AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Week 16: How to slow down Derrick Henry?

It takes a village to tackle Derrick Henry, and sometimes it’s not even close to enough. Henry bullied the Seahawks in 2021, and if they aren’t able to slow him down, he’ll make them pay once again in 2023.

Week 17: Can anyone cover big, athletic TEs?

The Steelers’ offense might not scare folks initially, but rookie Darnell Washington, other big, athletic TEs can give the Seahawks’ defense trouble. Who is best option to cover that type?

Week 18: Is this place cursed?

State Farm Stadium has turned into a house of horrors for the Seahawks. It is the graveyard of the Legion of Boom, who all played their final games for Seattle on that field before season ending injuries. Not to mention it’s the site of Super Bowl XLIX and… well, you know where I’m going with this.

Seattle lucked out when playing there this past season. Can they survive another trip to the Valley of the Sun?

