One 'frightful' night changed the course of Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware's life

CANTON, Ohio — The megawatt smile of DeMarcus Ware doesn't tell the complete story of DeMarcus Ware.

From difficult beginnings in Auburn, Alabama, surrounded by drugs, gangs and domestic violence, Ware overcame that to become a nine-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion.

On Saturday, Ware, a devastating edge rusher during a 12-year NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos, was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Ware mentioned the belief that people are a product of their environments, how early difficulties can lead to destruction.

"It doesn't have to be true," Ware said on the stage of Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Ware believes his tough beginnings made him "relentless, limitless and resilient," helped by a mom who taught him to "dream big."

DeMarcus Ware speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement on Saturday in Canton, Ohio.

The true turning point in his life happened when he was home from college, at a parking lot party. He was struck with a gun and went down. As he tried to get up, knife in hand, he faced a crossroads.

"When I looked up, all I could see was the potential shooter's eyes and a gun barrel pressed against my head," Ware said. "All I heard was my family saying, 'Don't kill him.' There was an eerie silence, after which I simply said, 'This isn't me,' and I dropped the knife. At that moment, I knew God gave me a second chance and I had to do something with it."

He did plenty.

The 6-foot-4, 258-pound Ware was drafted 11th overall out of Troy University, the only college to offer him a scholarship, in 2005 by the Cowboys. He twice led the NFL in sacks. His 138.5 career sacks rank ninth all-time and are third among players in the 21st century. His 117 sacks with the Cowboys remain the franchise record.

After nine seasons in Dallas, he played his three final seasons in Denver, helping the Broncos win Super Bowl 50.

Ware suffered through just one losing season in his career and earned All-Pro first team four times.

None of it might have happened if not for that one night in the parking lot.

"The memory of those parking lot lights and the sounds of those screams, 'Don't kill him!' became the fire that empowered me," he said. "You can't imagine how many years that night echoed in my head. When I trained, I was motivated by the memories of those parking lot lights. And when I ran onto the field and the crowd cheered, those memories of those screams began to fade. Every sack I made helped to ease the memory of that frightful night and replaced it with positive energy."

