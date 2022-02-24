One free agent from every NFC South team the Jets should target

The NFC South has produced a lot of playoff-caliber teams recently. Now, those teams could lose marquee contributors on both sides of the ball, and the Jets are in a great position to pounce.

New York should look at several free agent targets from this division to shore up various positions of need. That includes wide receiver, along the front-seven and in the secondary.

Here is one possible target from every NFC South team.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – WR Chris Godwin

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Godwin isn’t a bonafide No. 1 wideout, but he doesn’t have to be in Mike LaFleur’s offense. He’d be a great addition to the young receiving corps of Elijah Moore and Corey Davis as a sure-handed receiver who can play all over the field. Godwin suffered an ACL and MCL tear in Week 15 but should recover completely.

New Orleans Saints – S Marcus Williams

(Butch Dill-AP)

Williams should be high on the Jets’ free agent priority list. He’s a quality safety who fits well in any defensive scheme and would be a welcome addition to Jeff Ulbrich’s squad. Williams is arguably the best safety on the market and will only be 26 years old this coming season.

Atlanta Falcons – LB Foyesade Oluokun

(Adrian Kraus-AP)

Ulbrich could bring another one of his former Falcons players to the Jets in Oluokun, who led the NFL with 192 combined tackles in 2021. Oluokun would likely play weakside linebacker in the Jets’ defense and proved to be effective in coverage and against the run. His 6-foot-2, 215-pound frame could be a hindrance on some players, but Oluokun has improved a lot since the Falcons drafted him sixth overall in 2018.

Carolina Panthers – CB Donte Jackson

(Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)

Jackson, not Stephon Gilmore, is the Panthers cornerback the Jets should target. He’s fast and fits well in a Cover 3 defense. Jackson isn’t exceptional in coverage but proved effective with the Panthers. He has tallied 12 interceptions and 209 combined tackles over the past four seasons.

