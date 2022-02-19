One free agent from every AFC East team the Jets should target

The Jets could poach some premier talent from inside their own division.

The Bills, Dolphins and Patriots all have some great players who are impending free agents at positions of need for New York. Snagging players from within the AFC East would also give Robert Saleh and the rest of the staff some inside information on the team’s rivals.

With that in mind, here are three potential free agent targets for the Jets from AFC East’s other teams.

Buffalo Bills – CB Levi Wallace

(Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

The Jets need another outside cornerback alongside Bryce Hall and Brandin Echols, and Wallace would be a solid starter that opens up New York’s options in the draft. Wallace played a key role in the Bills’ No. 1 defense down the stretch, especially after Buffalo lost Tre’Davious White for the season. He finished the season with two interceptions, 10 defended passes and 58 combined tackles.

Miami Dolphins – TE Mike Gesicki

(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Gesicki would instantly upgrade the Jets offense and offer the team fantastic pass-catching ability at the tight end position. Gesicki caught 177 receptions for 2,053 yards and 13 touchdowns over the past three seasons. The only issue with Gesicki is that he isn’t a great blocker – something critically important to Mike LaFleur’s offense. He’d be a major upgrade, though, if the Jets are fine with deploying him mostly as an offensive weapon.

New England Patriots – CB J.C. Jackson

(David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)

Jackson would be a great get for the Jets for the same reasons as Wallace, and he’s the better corner. Jackson’s 82.7 Pro Football Focus grade ranked third at the position and he led the league with 23 defended passes in 2021. He’s been a ballhawk for the past three seasons with 22 interceptions, 47 defended passes and 107 total tackles. Jackson would drastically elevate the Jets’ secondary.

