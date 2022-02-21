One free agent from every AFC North team the Jets should target

The Jets will search high and low for help when free agency kicks off this spring.

They could find some answers in the AFC North. The division boasts a few impending free agents who would serve as major upgrades for Gang Green, including one of the better safeties expected to hit the open market.

Let’s look at one potential free agent target from all four AFC North teams.

Pittsburgh Steelers – WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

(Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

Smith-Schuster isn’t the same player he used to be, but he’s still a good receiver who would give the Jets another talented pass-catching option. He’s also still young at 25 years old. Smith-Schuster would be a great slot replacement for Jamison Crowder and would allow Elijah Moore to do more work on the outside.

Baltimore Ravens – DL Calais Campbell

(Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports)

Campbell will be 36 next season but is still one of the better veteran defensive linemen in the NFL. He’s a multi-gap interior player who is a fantastic run-stopper and could give Quinnen Williams solid mentorship if the Jets are interested.

Cleveland Browns – TE David Njoku

(Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports)

Njoku would solve part of the Jets’ tight end problem. He’s a great pass-catcher, especially in the red zone, and would provide a different offensive weapon for Zach Wilson. The issue is, he’s not a phenomenal blocker, which could be problematic in Mike LaFleur’s offense.

Cincinnati Bengals – S Jessie Bates III

(Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports)

There’s no guarantee Bates III will hit the open market, but he’d be a very good signing if available. He tallied three interceptions and at least 100 tackles every year from 2018-2020, though he regressed a bit production-wise in 2021. Bates would give the Jets some consistency and experience in the deep secondary, though.

