One free agent from every AFC South team the Jets should target

The AFC South is one of the weakest divisions in the NFL, but it could produce some potential depth pieces for the Jets at relatively low prices in free agency.

While the Jets have a lot of needs in the starting lineup, backup positions proved to be just as important to New York in 2021 after injuries ravaged the team. With that in mind, here is one potential free agent target from all four AFC South teams.

Tennessee Titans – RT David Quessenberry

(Silas Walker/Getty Images)

OLB Harold Landry is the Titans’ best free agent, but he isn’t an ideal fit in Jeff Ulbrich’s defense. Signing Quessenberry, however, would be akin to signing George Fant in 2019; he’s a quality backup who is more than capable of starting. This could be a Plan D if the Jets don’t draft a tackle, don’t think Mekhi Becton is healthy, and aren’t able to re-sign Morgan Moses. Quessenberry is a great run-blocker in a wide-zone scheme but leaves a lot to be desired as a pass-blocker.

Indianapolis Colts – TE Mo-Alie Cox

(Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

Cox isn’t a huge name on the tight end market but his combination of size, pass-catching ability and run-blocking make him an ideal and inexpensive fit in New York. He caught 55 receptions for 710 yards and six touchdowns over the past two seasons, but 33 of those catches were for first downs and five touchdowns were in the red zone. Cox also finished with the 10th-best run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus.

[pickup_prop id=”20964″>

Houston Texans – DT Maliek Collins

(Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

If the Jets don’t re-sign Foley Fatukasi or keep Sheldon Rankins, Collins would be a great replacement on the interior defensive line. He proved to be a solid all-around player who can rush the passer and stop the run and wouldn’t cost too much to bring to New York. Collins finished with a career-high 31 pressures in 2021 and added 2.5 sacks over 61 percent of the Texans’ snaps.

Jacksonville Jaguars – WR D.J. Chark

Story continues

(Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Chark comes with a lot of injury concerns, but he can be a great outside receiver when healthy. He’s never played a full season and is coming off a fractured ankle he suffered in Week 4. Before his recent injury, though, Chark caught 126 balls for 1,714 yards and 13 touchdowns from 2019-2020. He earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2019. The Jets could buy-low on the 25-year-old this offseason.

[listicle id=677843]

1

1