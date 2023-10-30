One four-star recruit, everyone knows the rules: How some post-game pizza helped Jaeylene Matthews connect again with Rutgers football

A slice…or two…of really good pizza with Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano has helped Jaelyne Matthews re-connect with the program that was his first offer. For the coveted offensive lineman, a meeting following a recent visit to Rutgers has helped form a deeper connection with Rutgers.

Last week, Schiano took the helicopter to Toms River North High School (Toms River, New Jersey) to visit Matthews, a four-star offensive tackle. Matthews had been committed to Penn State for much of the last year but re-opened his recruitment in September.

In early October, the class of 2025 recruit took a visit to Rutgers for their win over Wagner. Matthews had played in a game earlier in the day but made his way to SHI Stadium for the second half of what was a blowout win.

Following the game, he spent time in Schiano’s office where there was a pizza on the table.

“The pizza was really good, I’m not gonna lie,” Matthews told Rutgers Wire. “It was definitely better than any other pizza I’ve had and the meeting was even better. We spent time bonding and talking about how he’s been recruiting me since eighth grade.”

Food is important to Matthews, he has declared an affinity for pizza as well as Wawa.

Per 247Sports, Matthews is the No. 11 offensive tackle in the nation. He is also the third-highest ranked recruit in New Jersey. He has a strong offer list that includes Georgia, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Ohio State, Tennesse and Texas A&M among others.

He is the No. 85 player in the nation according to ESPN.

The chance to sit down with Schiano saw Rutgers make a move in his recruitment.

“Yes it did,” Matthews said. “I like them more than before and he’s a great guy and the coaching staff is cool as well.”

Rutgers is currently 6-2 (3-2 Big Ten) and will host No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday (12:00 PM ET, CBS).

This weekend, Matthews will be taking an unofficial visit to Maryland, who lost on Saturday at Northwestern. Maryland hosts No. 9 Penn State.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire