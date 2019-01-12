One former Patriot on Flores' as Dolphins coach: "He's been ready!" originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

At 37, after only a year as defensive play-caller on an NFL coaching staff, Brian Flores is poised to become head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

NBC Sports Boston Patriots Insider Tom E. Curran pointed out that some may question if the former Boston College linebacker is ready for the spotlight of leading an NFL team.

One of Flores' former players says there's no doubt.

Wait for what? He's been Ready! One of the only coaches that has a Sense if Humor but at the same time He's no Nonsense!! Never Panics and believes in the Little things! Great Hire big reason why I had 5 sacks last year! He will change the Culture in Miami https://t.co/bctPMvk14F — Marquis Flowers (@MFlowers59) January 12, 2019

Flowers played for Flores on the 2017 Patriots when Flores was linebackers coach.

Another Flowers, current Patriots defensive end, Trey (no relation to Marquis), told Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal that Flores is a coach who "demands greatness."

"He's definitely a guy that demands a high standard of excellence," Trey Flowers said. "You can definitely sense that intensity in the meeting rooms, on the practice fields, just that passion for the game that he's got to be perfect, be precise, be fundamentally sound and physical. He's a guy that demands greatness."

As Dolphins coach, Flores will try to turn around a team that after 7-9 and 6-10 seasons and he'll also try to reverse a negative trend among assistants from the Bill Belichick coaching tree.

Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk chronicled the less-than-stellar record of the NFL head coaches that Flores joins from the Belichick stable:

Bill O'Brien: 42-38 (1-3 in playoffs)

Eric Mangini: 33-47 (0-1 in playoffs)

Romeo Crennel: 28-55 (never made playoffs)

Josh McDaniels: 11-17 (never made playoffs)

Matt Patricia: 6-10 (never made playoffs)









Now, it's Flores turn in Miami.

