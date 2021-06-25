One former Oklahoma Sooner listed in PFF’s top 50 players in the NFL

Each and every year rankings come out for NFL players, such as the NFL’s top 100 voted on by players. More recently PFF50 by Pro Football Focus ranked its 50 best players in the league. The Oklahoma Sooners have plenty of former players in the NFL that could qualify but only one was ranked among the top talents in the league.

Coming right in the middle of the pack of the Pro Football Focus’ top 50 is Trent Williams at No. 24:

No offensive lineman could match the blocking highlight reel that Williams crafted in 2020. The veteran tackle was one of the most dominant run-blockers we have ever seen, earning a 91.8 PFF grade in that facet of play; he routinely buried his assigned defender to spring big runs for the 49ers’ backs and only allowed 19 total pressures in his first year back after missing the 2019 season. – Sam Monson

Williams has been a dominant force on the edge, facing off against top-tier pass rushers, since being the No. 4 overall selection in the 2010 NFL draft by the Washington Football Team. While a member of the Sooners football program, Williams was named first-team All-Big 12 in 2008 and 2009. He also became a unanimous All-American in 2009.

Since joining the NFL, Williams was named second-team All-Pro in 2015 and selected to the Pro Bowl eight times (2012-2018, 2020). Williams took off the 2019 season before seeking a trade from Washington, ultimately landing in San Francisco with the 49ers. He recently inked a new deal to keep him in the Bay area.

