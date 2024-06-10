One former Notre Dame player defeats two others in WNBA matchup

Kayla McBride’s WNBA-high eight 3-pointers in her previous game weren’t enough to carry the Minnesota Lynx to victory. That undoubtedly had to be a frustrating moment for her. Fortunately, there always is room for redemption, and the former Notre Dame guard got it against two others.

McBride hit seven 3s and made all seven of her free throws en route to a game-high 32 points and an 83-64 victory over the Seattle Storm. The win improved the Lynx to 8-3 and broke a tie for first place in the Western Conference.

McBride had to excel to counter the Storm’s starting backcourt, which should be very familiar to Irish fans. Jewell Loyd, fresh off making her second Olympic team, paced the Storm with 25 points on nine-of-27 shooting from the field and tied for the team lead with seven rebounds. Skylar Diggins-Smith was held to only seven points but tied of the game high of three steals.

