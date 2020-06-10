How one former Eagle sees Doug Pederson using Jalen Hurts in his rookie year

Former Eagles great and current Eagles radio analyst Mike Quick spends plenty of time around the team, both in- and out-of-season.

So when Quick chooses to hop on NFL Network and offer up his thoughts on the Eagles' 2020 plans, it's worth stopping and listening.

Last month, Doug Pederson turned a few heads when he effectively guaranteed the backup quarterback position to Nate Sudfeld, even after the Eagles spent valuable capital in a second-round draft pick on Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Which brought up the question: What will Hurts' role be, exactly, when the Eagles begin their season in September?

Here's what Quick had to say about what he thinks Hurts will be doing as a rookie:

QUICK: So I think that, initially, [Pederson] will use [Hurts] pretty much as a gadget guy. You look around the NFL, and all of these guys that are smart play callers, and guys who plan plays, they do a lot of things now that we haven't seen in conventional football. Doug Pederson is one of those guys who likes to come up with things that no one's seen, so I think they'll use Jalen Hurts in a number of ways.

It sounds like Hurts' rookie year will be more smoke and mirror, and less substantive quarterback play.

The Eagles will likely benefit most, long-term, from using Hurts as a true quarterback rather than an offbeat gadget play in the Taysom Hill mold. In three years, Hill hasn't shown himself to be of much value outside a few snaps per game. If the Eagles plan on eventually moving Hurts for assets, they'd rather let other teams see him play like an NFL-ready quarterback.

But in the short-term, the chances to put Hurts in that position will be few and far between.

This certainly isn't the first time we've heard someone discuss Hurts as a potential gadget weapon in his first year. That was essentially everyone's first take in the days following his selection, before a wave of "No, he's going to be a real quarterback" followed.

But it's noteworthy to hear a guy like Quick, considering his relationship with the organization, say that he expects Hurts to take on a gadget-type role in his rookie year.

Earlier this offseason, NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro examined how exactly the Eagles can wiggle Hurts into their game plans, even as the third-string quarterback:

If there's a chance for Hurts to even play any kind of a role as a rookie, the Eagles will probably need to keep three quarterbacks active on game day. But if they're going to be using Hurts as anything other than a quarterback, that's probably not a bad idea. The Eagles have tried to say multiple times that Hurts is a quarterback first and they're going to develop him as a quarterback. But they've also dropped hints along the way that they have some plans for him as a non-traditional quarterback to begin his career.

And NBC Sports Philadelphia's Reuben Frank predicted last month that Pederson will use Hurts in very specific situations this season:

7. What about Jalen Hurts?: I'm not sure he'll justify where he was drafted, but I do expect Hurts to make an impact, mainly as a short-yardage and goal-line runner. Prediction: Hurts becomes the first Eagles rookie with five rushing TDs in a season since Don "Heartbeat" Johnson in 1953.

Hurts' role in Pederson's offense will probably be one of the more compelling story lines, all season long.

