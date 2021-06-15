One former Badger is among PFF’s ‘top 25 players under 25 entering the 2021 NFL season’

Wisconsin products can be found at the top of nearly every ranking of the best players in the NFL.

The names that’re usually found are Russell Wilson, T.J. Watt and J.J. Watt—all players that are well past their early years in the league.

ProFootballFocus put together a list of the best players under 25 years old entering the 2021 NFL season.

The Top-25 players under 25 👀 🥇Fred Warner

🥈Josh Allen

🥉Lamar Jackson https://t.co/Zl4VGeaa2N — PFF (@PFF) June 15, 2021

No. 22 on their list: former Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor.

Taylor had a productive rookie season for the Indianapolis Colts, totaling 268 touches, 1468 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns. That all came after beginning the year sharing carries. So projecting forward, Taylor is poised to continue his breakout with the season just around the corner.

Here’s what they had to say about the Wisconsin Badger and college football legend:

Once Jonathan Taylor got going for the Colts last season, it became obvious that he has the same ability at the NFL level as he did during his all-time great college career. Taylor averaged almost 3.0 yards after contact per carry and broke off 35 runs of 10 or more yards, slipping past 41 tackles along the way. As he continues to run behind one of the league’s best offensive lines, expect him to be a force again this upcoming season.

