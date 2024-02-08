‘We’re one of the flagship programs in this state’, Mike Elko dishes on the Aggies’ recruiting haul

Texas A&M’s 2024 recruiting class is now complete, and head football coach Mike Elko deserves to take a victory lap after signing long-time 5-star commit Terry Bussey ranked as the top athlete in the 2024 cycle. Combined with signees including 4-star wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman and 3-star offensive tackle Robert Bourdon, the future is very bright in College Station.

So far, Elko has hired a top-notch staff while keeping most of the program’s 2024 commits after the firing of Jimbo Fisher while gaining 22 players from the transfer portal, essentially rebuilding A&M’s roster ahead of his inaugural season at the helm.

Bussey’s signing signaled the overwhelming trust that recruits have in Elko and his staff, compared to prospects like 2024 5-star wide receiver Cameron Coleman, who flipped to Auburn after Fisher’s dismissal.

While there is a lot of work to be done before spring football next month, Elko took a bevy of questions from the media after the completion of NSD on Wednesday. Here’s what he had to say.

Texas A&M HC Mike Elko's opening statement

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

“It’s interesting how much college has changed. This used to be the huge mega day, and now it’s just the end of the cycle.”

Elko on adding 2024 4-star WR Ashton Bethel-Roman

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

“Ashton Bethel-Roman is a receiver we added… We got involved with him in December, tried to get him over the line with us and couldn’t.” “We got back involved with him. We’re really excited about him… I think he’s going to add something to our receiver room that we’re excited about.”

Elko on the addition of former Duke commit, 3-star offensive tackle Robert Bourdon

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

“We’re very familiar with him. He committed to Coach Cushing and I back at Duke.” “He projects to be a really good offensive tackle for us.”

2024 5-star athlete Terry Bussey is much too versatile to only play on offense or defense

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

“Terry Bussey, we’re going to call him an athlete.” “When you look at him on tape, he’s an elite athlete… There’s not a whole lot this kid can’t do.”

Elko states that Terry Bussey will start out as a cornerback

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

“For us, he’s going to come in at corner, but he’ll certainly have a role with the ball in his hand in the return game and as a specialist in some situations.”

Elko on 2024 4-star linebacker and early signee Tristan Jernigan

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

“He has been with us, working out and training.”

Elko on Texas A&M's incredible transfer portal haul this offseason

Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Nic Scourton (5) watches a replay on the scoreboard during the NCAA football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 49-30.

“We wanted to go out and find value across the board, and I think we did that.” “We expect those guys to play a large role moving forward into the fall.”

Elko on the hiring of new Texas A&M General Manager, Derek Miller

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

“Him and his team in the scouting department have done a great job of identifying guys.” “You have no time to waste in the transfer portal and in high school recruiting.” “He’s critical. That role is really important. You’re recruiting a portal with like 2,000 or 3,000 kids. You’re trying to sort through all of that and find what creates value for you and fits you.” “He does a phenomenal job. He and his team are phenomenal evaluators. What they bring to us is high quality.”

Texas A&M's roster is in the best shape its been entering the spring

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

“Happy with what we’ve been able to do since the last time we got together in terms of building this roster as we look forward to the spring.”

Elko on how he plans on utilizing Terry Bussey's versatility down the line

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

“Both ways all of the time is hard, but when you have a kid that’s as dynamic as he is, you have to find ways for him to impact the football game… Some of that will be in the return game, in spot ways on offense, and we anticipate a lot that being on defense.”

Elko on working with new Aggies defensive coordinator Jay Bateman

Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

“Jay (Bateman) and I have known each other for about 20 years. I’m really excited about getting him on board.” “It has been fun collaborating and building what this defensive package is going to look like moving forward.”

Elko on the hiring on new co-cornerbacks coach Jordan Peterson

Kansas defensive back coach Jordan Peterson watches players run drills during practice Thursday morning.

“It’s always great when the most qualified person for the position is also an Aggie.”

Elko on what it took to keep Terry Bussey in College Station amid flip potential

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Elko on the work it took to get Bussey signed: “A lot. When you’re talking about a kid that’s coveted by the entire country that I didn’t meet until I got here… Committed or not committed, it takes a lot.” “(Many different people) Understood the priority he was and how important it was to get him signed as part of this class.”

Elko's subtle Jimbo Fisher shot at building the roster to capacity ahead of spring football

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

“When you get here, you have to go a million miles an hour to have any shot at catching up.” “It’s not an easy situation when you get dropped in at the end of a two-and-a-half year process, and you have two months to do what most people had two-and-a-half years.”

Elko on recruiting through the transfer portal

ACC Network personality Mark Packer, left, gives a thumbs up to Duke University Head Coach Mike Elko near Eric Mac Lain, studio analyst on The Huddle show, during the ACC Kickoff Media Days event in downtown Charlotte, N.C. Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Relationships matter. Connections matter. There is a piece of this thing where they know what college football is about now. Tell me how you’re going to make me a better football player.”

Elko on working through the ups and downs of building a manageable roster

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

“We got in after the bowl game, and we started in the office as a staff on Dec. 30. On Jan. 2, we looked at a depth chart magnet board, and we had a lot of work to do to get where we wanted to go before spring ball.” “We’ve been able to fill the roster, and we’ve been able to make up for what is a smaller recruiting class. We added a lot of value across the board… When you look at the roster today, we think we have a team that can go to work with a chance of becoming what we think we can become.”

Elko on avoiding excessive use of the transfer portal in the future

(AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

“You sign what you can without extending on guys that don’t make a ton of sense for you in the long term. In turn, that leaves you short if you do it right, but then you have to go and fill that. You have to go larger in the transfer portal than you want to. I hope we never have a situation again where, on Jan. 2, we’re looking at that kind of depleted roster.”

Elko's subtle jab at their their in-state rivals

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

“We’re one of the flagship programs in this state. If you’re one of those programs, there is a certain relationship that you need to have with the high schools in this state. Part of that is being the resources to the high school coaches.” “That’s part of being one of the premier programs in your own state. To me, that’s what you have to do. … This is what we believe Texas A&M football should be about moving forward.”

Elko on reaching the 85-player threshold this offseason

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

“It’s such a fluid roster situation nowadays. If you look, everyone anticipates anywhere between 8-12 departures after spring ball.” “In an attempt to be at 85 when you need to be at 85, it’s not the easiest thing in the world.”

