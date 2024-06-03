One final ride: Griffin Summers battles adversity to reach final season with Blue Ribbons

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Blue Ribbons opened up their season with a doubleheader sweep on Saturday, led by 7th year infielder Griffin Summers.

The 2017 Green Bay Preble grad leads the Blue Ribbons in career games, stolen bases, walks and runs scored. But above all, his loyalty to his local squad can be traced to a car crash he was in back in 2022.

An eight to nine month recovery period led Summers back to a Blue Ribbons uniform in 2023, as the now-college graduate recovered just in time for Opening Day. Now, one season later, it’s the final ride for one of the all-time greats to put on a Blue Ribbons jersey. Learn more about Summers’ story in the video above.

