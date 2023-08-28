One final Green Bay Packers 53-man roster prediction for 2023

The Green Bay Packers must trim their roster to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon. While contributor Paul Bretl put out his final 53-man roster prediction earlier Sunday, I wanted to submit my final prediction before cuts start rolling in to start next week.

Here’s one final 53-man roster projection:

Offense (25)

QB (2): Jordan Love, Sean Clifford

RB (3): Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon, Patrick Taylor

FB (1): Josiah Deguara

WR (7): Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Samori Toure, Dontayvion Wicks, Malik Heath, Grant DuBose

TE (2): Luke Musgrave, Tucker Kraft

OL (10): David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, Josh Myers, Jon Runyan Jr., Zach Tom, Rasheed Walker, Yosh Nijman, Sean Rhyan, Royce Newman, Caleb Jones

Patrick Taylor is a core special teamer for Rich Bisaccia, so he sticks as the No. 3. Seven receivers works initially because Doubs and Wicks are both dealing with hamstring injuries. Keeping just two true tight ends will likely require finding one on the waiver wire, unless the Packers think they can keep Austin Allen on the practice squad and elevate him a few times as needed early in the season. Keeping Newman came down to being tackle-heavy and needing depth on the interior of the offensive line, but it wouldn’t be at all surprising if his roster spot went to a deserving player on defense or is held temporarily before a waiver wire addition.

Defense (25)

DL (5): Kenny Clark, TJ Slaton, Devonte Wyatt, Colby Wooden, Karl Brooks

OLB (6): Rashan Gary, Preston Smith, Kingsley Enagbare, Justin Hollins, Lukas Van Ness, Brenton Cox Jr.

ILB (4): De’Vondre Campbell, Quay Walker, Isaiah McDuffie, Eric Wilson

CB (5): Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas, Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine, Corey Ballentine

S (5): Darnell Savage, Rudy Ford, Jonathan Owens, Dallin Leavitt, Anthony Johnson Jr.

Tough cuts include Jonathan Ford, Tariq Carpenter, Innis Gaines and Tarvarius Moore. Ford would be nothing more than a backup nose tackle, Carpenter looked lost at inside linebacker, Ballentine offers a little more special teams value than Gaines, and Moore is hurt. Bringing back Ford, Carpenter and Gaines on the practice squad would really provide great depth on defense.

Special teams (3)

K: Anders Carlson

P: Pat O’Donnell

LS: Matt Orzech

A nice challenge from Daniel Whelan, but keeping a veteran holder for Carlson is important.

PUP (1)

CB Eric Stokes

He still isn’t practicing, suggesting he won’t be ready for the start of the regular season. Starting the season on the PUP list means missing at least the first four games.

