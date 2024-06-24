The one final ‘barrier’ holding up Leny Yoro’s move to Real Madrid

An insight into the one stumbling block preventing La Liga giants Real Madrid from landing chief transfer target Leny Yoro has today been provided.

The info comes courtesy of Relevo, and points towards price being the issue at hand.

Lille sensation Yoro, for his part, is understood to have given the go-ahead to a move to Spain’s capital, this coming summer.

In fact, the Frenchman has turned down altogether more lucrative proposals, from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, and the Premier League.

As much comes with Yoro having his heart firmly set on taking his place in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have every intention of making the stopper’s dreams come true, viewing Yoro as a player capable of manning the heart of the club’s backline for the coming decade and beyond.

So, why the hold up?

As per Relevo, the issue lies in Lille’s steep asking price.

Les Dogues are refusing to back down on their demands of a hefty €60 million.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, have absolutely no intention of stumping up such a figure for an 18-year-old with just 12 months remaining on his contract.

The Spanish champions would be willing to offer up €40 million, but no more.

A compromise could ultimately be reached, but if not, the brass at the Santiago Bernabéu are calm in the knowledge that Yoro is willing to wait it out until the summer of 2025, before penning terms with the club as a free agent.

Conor Laird | GSFN