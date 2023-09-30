ONE Fight Night 14 results: Stamp Fairtex folds Seo Hee Ham with body punch for third combat sports title

Stamp Fairtex is an undisputed three-sport world champion, something that she didn’t think would be possible before ONE Fight Night 14‘s start.

Following the surprise retirement of Angela Lee just moments prior to her main event bout Friday at Singapore Indoor Stadium, Fairtex (11-2) finished UFC alum Seo Hee Ham (26-9) to clinch ONE Championship MMA gold.

The finish came at 1:04 of Round 3 and started with a straight right hand to the body of Ham, who was unable to bluff her way out of the damage. As Ham retreated, Fairtex took chase. Her attack of kicks and knees glanced off the body, but the moment she resorted back to the body punches, Ham folded.

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong was joined by Lee in the cage after the fight in an impromptu passing-of-the-torch moment as the decision was announced. Fairtex, overcome with emotion, thanked Lee, a former opponent and said she always looked up to her.

Fairtex, 25, has emerged as one of the fastest rising stars in Asian MMA, as she wins her third-straight MMA contest. Prior to the addition of the ONE Championship MMA title to her collection, Fairtex captured the promotion’s kickboxing and muay Thai titles.

Full ONE Fight Night 14 results include:

Stamp Fairtex def. Seo Hee Ham via TKO (body punch) – Round 3, 1:04 to win vacant title

Smilla Sundell def. Allycia Rodrigues via TKO (strikes) – Round 3, 2:58

Danielle Kelly def. Jessa Khan via unanimous decision – wins vacant grappling title

Jingnang Xiong def. Nat Jaroonsak via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 2:42

John Lineker def. Stephen Loman via unanimous decision

Dmitry Menshikov def. Rungrawee Sitsongpeeong via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 2:41

Eduard Folayang def. Amir Khan via knockout (punch) – Round 3, 1:57

Mauro Cerilli def. Paul Elliott via TKO (arm injury) – Round 1, 5:00

Asa Ten Pow def. Rambolek Tor Yotha via TKO (punch and head kick) – Round 3, 0:25

Maurice Abevi def. Blake Cooper via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 4:36

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie