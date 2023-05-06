ONE Fight Night 10 video: Stamp Fairtex destroys Alyse Anderson’s midsection with violent liver kick
Stamp Fairtex made her U.S. debut with a bang.
On Friday at ONE Fight Night 10, Fairtex (10-2) pulverized Alyse Anderson (6-3) at 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colo. with a shutdown liver kick at 2:27 of Round 2. The event took place at 1STBANK Center, just outside Denver.
The violent finish extended Fairtex’s MMA winning streak to two. She moves to 5-1 in her most recent six with the lone loss in the stretch coming against Angela Lee. Fairtex, 25, has a decorated combat sports resume across multiple disciplines. She continues her rise as one of ONE Championship’s biggest stars, known for her exciting abilities and pre and post-fight dance routines.
The up-to-the-minute ONE Fight Night 10 results include:
Stamp Fairtex def. Alyse Anderson via TKO (body kick) – Round 2,
Zebaztian Kadestam def. Roberto Soldic via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 0:45 – MMA
Sage Northcutt (12-3) def. Ahmed Mujtaba (10-3) via submission (heel hook) – Round 1, 0:39 – MMA
Aung La N Sang (30-13) def. Rong Fan (19-4) via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 2, 0:48 – MMA
Tye Ruotolo def. Reinier de Ridder via unanimous decision – grappling
Jackie Buntan def. Diandra Martin via TKO (punch) – Round 1, 2:34 – muay Thai
Kairat Akhmetov (30-2) def. Reece McLaren (16-9) via unanimous decision – MMA
Rae Yook Ok (17-4) def. Lowen Tynanes (11-1) via unanimous decision – MMA