ONE Fight Night 10 video: Stamp Fairtex destroys Alyse Anderson’s midsection with violent liver kick

Stamp Fairtex made her U.S. debut with a bang.

On Friday at ONE Fight Night 10, Fairtex (10-2) pulverized Alyse Anderson (6-3) at 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colo. with a shutdown liver kick at 2:27 of Round 2. The event took place at 1STBANK Center, just outside Denver.

The violent finish extended Fairtex’s MMA winning streak to two. She moves to 5-1 in her most recent six with the lone loss in the stretch coming against Angela Lee. Fairtex, 25, has a decorated combat sports resume across multiple disciplines. She continues her rise as one of ONE Championship’s biggest stars, known for her exciting abilities and pre and post-fight dance routines.

Stamp 🇹🇭 folds Alyse Anderson with a CRUSHING body kick to cap a spectacular U.S. debut! 💥 Tune in to Prime Video NOW to catch the rest of ONE Fight Night 10! LIVE NOW | #ONEFightNight10

🇺🇸🇨🇦 Watch LIVE on Prime 👉 https://t.co/1NTfXfMip4

🧑‍💻 Join the conversation 👉… pic.twitter.com/8nVGQDHKgC — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) May 6, 2023

The up-to-the-minute ONE Fight Night 10 results include:

Stamp Fairtex def. Alyse Anderson via TKO (body kick) – Round 2,

Zebaztian Kadestam def. Roberto Soldic via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 0:45 – MMA

Sage Northcutt (12-3) def. Ahmed Mujtaba (10-3) via submission (heel hook) – Round 1, 0:39 – MMA

Aung La N Sang (30-13) def. Rong Fan (19-4) via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 2, 0:48 – MMA

Tye Ruotolo def. Reinier de Ridder via unanimous decision – grappling

Jackie Buntan def. Diandra Martin via TKO (punch) – Round 1, 2:34 – muay Thai

Kairat Akhmetov (30-2) def. Reece McLaren (16-9) via unanimous decision – MMA

Rae Yook Ok (17-4) def. Lowen Tynanes (11-1) via unanimous decision – MMA

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie