One fascinating fact shows the respect USC has for Notre Dame

The USC Trojans and Notre Dame Fighting Irish have one of the most storied and celebrated rivalries in the history of college football. This is the most famous intersectional rivalry in the United States, unlike the traditional conference rivalries which belong to one pocket of the country. USC versus Notre Dame is ferocious, but it also has a lot of respect. Keep in mind that the two men who formed the rivalry in the 1920s, USC coach Howard Jones and Notre Dame icon Knute Rockne, liked each other. There was a lot of mutual admiration between the two men, which has led to a century of mutual respect between the two schools.

Just how much respect does USC have for Notre Dame? You might be surprised by this next fact: USC has plaques of Knute Rockne and Frank Leahy, Notre Dame’s two greatest football coaches, prominently displayed at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

Fighting Irish Wire staff writer Geoffrey Clark snapped the photos of the Rockne and Leahy plaques on a tour of the Coliseum with his wife. It’s a great gallery with some images you might never have seen before!

