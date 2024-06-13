One factor that could aid Barcelona in Nico Williams pursuit over Premier League sides

Barcelona are interested in Athletic Club and Spain star Nico Williams, but their big issue is that there are a number of other sides that are too, and all of them have more money to spend than the Blaugrana.

Williams has been attracting interest from the Premier League for some time, with Aston Villa, Liverpool and Arsenal also credited with interest. If Barcelona do want to sign him this summer, they will have to front up his €58m release clause.

One positive is that no club is in discussions with Athletic, and he has pushed back any discussion on his future until after the Euros. As Matteo Moretto has explained to Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, Williams has a number of friends within the Barcelona dressing room, something which could aid their interest.

🚨 BREAKING: Barça will almost certainly return to La Liga's 1:1 rule at the end of this month. The sale of the percentage that Libero stopped paying for, is about to be completed. Normality will be recovered for the transfer window. @sport — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 13, 2024

Williams has spoken this week about how he regards Lamine Yamal as a younger brother, while the core of Barcelona internationals for Spain such as Alejandro Balde, Gavi and Pedri are all of a similar age. The Blaugrana will like their chances of signing Williams if they can come up with the money, but it’s a large if at this point.