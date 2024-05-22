One eye-opening statistic about new Colorado edge rusher BJ Green II

I’m quite impressed by the new group of edge rushers that head coach Deion Sanders and his staff have brought to Colorado, and Arizona State transfer B.J. Green II is a big reason for that feeling. According to Pro Football Focus, the former Sun Devil is college football’s active leader in quarterback pressures.

PFF credits Green with 107 career pressures throughout three years and 36 games played in Tempe. He also racked up 60 total tackles, 21 TFLs and 13.5 sacks during that time.

Given the talent CU has placed around him this offseason, Green will get every opportunity to improve on those numbers as he will likely get one-on-one opportunities against offensive linemen. Green can also be moved around the line, as he has shown the ability to generate a pass rush from the inside.

With Green’s versatility and proof of production, opposing coaches and offensive linemen will be scheming to slow down Colorado’s pass-rush terror this fall.

