One ESPN analyst thinks Lane Kiffin will take the Auburn job

The drama surrounding Ole Miss head coach and potential Auburn candidate Lane Kiffin has certainly sparked commentary from all corners of the college football world, and an SEC legend gave his own take on Wednesday.

Former Georgia Bulldogs linebacker and current ESPN GameDay host David Pollack joined host Dan Patrick on the Dan Patrick show to discuss Lane Kiffin’s treatment of the rumor surrounding him — and he believes that those rumors may become reality sooner than later.

“I think he’s going to,” Pollack said. “I think what he said specifically was, ‘I haven’t taken the Auburn job yet, I’m not going to step down and take the Auburn job.’ I don’t know that he said, ‘I’m not taking the Auburn job, period, I’m not in the mix.'”

The former linebacker also gave his opinions on why Auburn would do well to hire the current coach of the Rebels.

“I think for Auburn, it would be a really good hire,” Pollack said. “Auburn did something last time, they went outside of the league and got Bryan Harsin. I don’t think Auburn is doing that again.”

Pollack called Auburn “the best job on the market” and said that any talented coach could take advantage of an aging Nick Saban to possibly cement their legacy in the SEC for years to come.

Kiffin wasn’t the only coach mentioned in the interview, however. Pollard also brought up Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders, who could still be looking for a major jump despite reports saying otherwise.

“Deion wants the job. Deion definitely wants the job,” Pollack said. “I’ll tell you what, I think Deion is a problem for people… Deion’s got competitive toughness.”

In the meantime, interim coach Cadillac Williams will helm the ship when Auburn takes on the Alabama Crimson Tide for what could be the last game it plays this season if it does not win and become bowl eligible.

