One ESPN analyst supports Mac Jones, calls for coaching change

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones had a difficult year in 2022. One ESPN analyst is calling for a change at offensive coordinator as the Patriots look towards the 2023 season.

Jones recorded 2,997 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He had his struggles over the course of the season, such as the matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders on December 18, when he threw for 112 yards in a game where the offense was never able to get things going.

However, it wasn’t all bad for the second-year quarterback. His performance on Thanksgiving Day against the Minnesota Vikings was one of his best games with him finishing with 382 passing yards and two touchdowns.

There’s hope for a turnaround next season with the right pieces in place.

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky believes that a change at offensive coordinator is necessary if Jones wants to take the next step in 2023. There are several names that have been talked about as potential offensive coordinator candidates. Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien has been mentioned as a possible target, along with former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

“There has to be a coordinator change,” Orlovsky said on NFL Live, via NESN’s Keagan Stiefel. “[It has to be] somebody that has a strong history of calling plays in the NFL. Kliff Kingsbury could be an option. Bill O’Brien, who is at Alabama and was at New England, should be the option.”

Orlovsky continued to harp on the changes as necessary in an effort to keep both the coach and quarterback on the same wavelength, which often wasn’t the case with Jones and Matt Patricia.

“I want to make a very clear point about the difference in my eyes from Mac Jones last year to this year,” Orlovsky said. “It has to do with an exclamation point and a question mark. Last year, Mac understood the ‘why’ with an exclamation point… This year he was was asking ‘why’ with a question mark.”

A competent offensive coordinator will be crucial in 2023 as Jones enters his third year. Regression was evident in the 2022 season, and the pressure mounts as New England will look to get back to the playoffs.

