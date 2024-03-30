One ESPN analyst says Jayden Daniels, not Caleb Williams, is best QB in NFL draft

ESPN NFL analys Dan Orlovsky is calling his shot before the 2024 NFL draft. He thinks LSU’s Jayden Daniels, not USC’s Caleb Williams, is the best quarterback on the board. That is a huge point of debate, and it just might mean that Daniels is going at No. 2 to the Washington Commanders after Caleb goes at No. 1 to the Chicago Bears.

LSU Tigers Wire had this to say:

“Former LSU quarterback and 2023 Heisman winner Jayden Daniels is among the top quarterback prospects in the 2024 NFL draft, and he may have helped his stock on Wednesday at the Tigers’ pro day.

“Daniels — who only interviewed and didn’t run through drills at the 2024 NFL combine earlier this month — got to show scouts his arm for the first time up close and personal, and he didn’t disappoint.

“He quickly showed off his acumen with the deep ball, which is one of his top traits as a passer moving ahead to the next level.”

Only time will tell if Orlovsky is right and USC fans (and Trojans Wire!) are wrong.

