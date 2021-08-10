One of Elena Delle Donne's biggest supporters in recovery? Russell Westbrook

How Russell Westbrook helped Elena Delle Donne in her recovery originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Recovering from two back procedures while at the height of her professional basketball career was a trying task for two-time WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne. But when days were dark and it was difficult to see the light at the end of the tunnel during her recovery, former Washington Wizard Russell Westbrook was one of her biggest motivators.

As the two teams share a training facility at the Entertainment and Sports Arena, it's common for Mystics and Wizards to develop relationships with one another. And when Delle Donne began her rehabilitation inside the building, Westbrook was there to help.

"There were days where Russ would come in, way too early - on a game day even - and he would come in and rebound for me as I'm barefoot and shooting two-footers close to the rim," Delle Donne told reporters on Monday.

The process to get to this point where the 2019 MVP is nearing game action was not smooth. Due to COVID-19 concerns and an operation to help fix three herniated discs in her back following the 2019 WNBA Finals, Delle Donne missed all of 2020. A second procedure in December has prolonged her wait to play this season.

She has had to learn how to move her body all over again in ways that don't hurt her spine. Just simple tasks such as walking and sitting - much less moving around on a basketball court - were all new for her.

And with all of those obstacles, Delle Donne sometimes struggled in her recovery. There were down days throughout the process, times where it seemed bleak and proved to be too difficult. That's where Westbrook's motivation and encouragement were the strongest.

"Days I just didn't want to have it or be upset and just like wanted to be in my feelings, there were moments like that where he would show up and it would just bring me out of a funk and be like, 'I got this, like, I can keep doing it, he believes in me,'" Delle Donne said. "These people believe in me, my teammates believed in me. I can do this."

Westbrook is known for being the ultimate competitor throughout his career. There's a motor to him where he just can't slow down. With seeming ease, he became the NBA's triple-double king at just 32 last season.

A competitor in her own right, Delle Donne is hoping to get her form back to that what it was when she last took the court in 2019 and won a championship. She finally began practicing five-on-five within the past week. And while the process to get to this point has been arduous, it's nearly coming to fruition.

"It's been mentally incredible just to be back with my teammates and competing again," Delle Donne said. "It has been quite a long road, and I don't think you realize how much you miss it until you're actually back in it and is like my goodness this has just been so refreshing to get moments on court with my team again."

Westbrook may have just played in D.C. for a few months before his trade this month to the Los Angeles Lakers, but his impact on both basketball franchises in the District might last for seasons to come.