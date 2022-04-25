One edge rusher the Rams could target in each round of the 2022 NFL draft

It would be a huge surprise if the Los Angeles Rams didn’t add pass-rush help at some point in the draft this weekend. Leonard Floyd is their only reliable edge rusher after Von Miller’s departure, and Aaron Donald can only do so much to carry the pass rush from the interior.

Starting on Day 1 as an edge rusher is difficult in the NFL, especially if you’re drafted outside the first round. That makes the idea of the Rams landing an immediate starter in the third round or later a precarious one.

Here’s one edge rusher the Rams could target in each round of the draft, from the third to the seventh.

3rd round: Sam Williams, Ole Miss

Williams might be the ideal third-round prospect for the Rams. He has great size (6-4, 261), impressive athleticism (4.46 40-yard dash) and finished his college career with an impressive 12.5 sacks and 15 tackles for a loss. He’s firmly projected to go in the third or fourth round, making him likely to be around at the Rams’ pick at No. 104 overall.

What has weighed down Williams’ draft stock is his lack of impact against the run. He’s plenty good as a pass rusher, but he’s not yet a complete edge player because of his struggles as a run defender. With the Rams, he’d be used initially as a situational pass rusher, coming onto the field for a superior run defender in Justin Hollins.

4th round: Amare Barno, Virginia Tech

Barno is far from a polished player himself, but he has the skills to become a really good edge rusher. Part of the reason he’s still viewed as a raw pass rusher is he began his college career as an off-ball linebacker before moving to edge rusher for two seasons at Virginia Tech. His experience playing off the ball gives him added position flexibility, similar to Hollins’ versatility.

In his first season at Virginia Tech, Barno had 16 tackles for a loss and 6.5 sacks, but both numbers dropped off in 2021 when he had just 5.5 TFL and 3.5 sacks. Barno must play with better aggression and improve as a run defender if he’s going to become a full-time player in the NFL.

5th round: Jesse Luketa, Penn State

Another versatile player, Luketa played linebacker and edge rusher at Penn State. In his final season, he had 8.5 tackles for a loss and a half-sack, showing some promise as an edge rusher. Some teams might view him as an off-ball linebacker, while others like the Rams will try him as a hybrid edge player capable of rushing, stopping the run and dropping into coverage. There’s no wrong answer when it comes to his positional projection at the next level.

The Rams don’t have a glaring need at inside linebacker like they once did, but it never hurts for an edge rusher to be able to play inside, too.

6th round: Jeffrey Gunter, Coastal Carolina

Gunter put together a productive career at Coastal Carolina, totaling 17 sacks, 38.5 tackles for a loss and a whopping nine forced fumbles. He’s obviously a small-school prospect, which the Rams haven’t shied away from in the past, but he plays with a ton of effort and put up good numbers in college.

As a sixth-round prospect, the Rams could give him as a shot as a third-round rusher, getting one-on-one opportunities outside thanks to the presence of Aaron Donald and Floyd.

7th round: James Houston, Jackson State

Houston played at the FCS level in 2021 after transferring from Florida, and he absolutely dominated. He had 16.5 sacks, 24.5 tackles for a loss and seven forced fumbles, leading the FCS in all three categories. It’s not the same story as Chris Garrett from last year, but Houston has similar upside.

He’s just limited size-wise, being only 6-foot-1. But in the seventh round, you’re not going to find a top-tier pass rusher with 4.3 speed in a 6-foot-4 frame. Houston at least has the potential to be a quality situational rusher.

