One edge rusher for the Bears in each round of 2023 NFL draft

The 2023 NFL draft is just around the corner, and the Chicago Bears have plenty of needs to address with their 10 picks.

As a defense, Chicago was one of the worst at getting pressure on the quarterback. With 20 sacks, the Bears ranked last in the NFL. Heading into the draft, upgrading the EDGE position is a must.

The additions of veterans DeMarcus Walker and Rasheem Green add depth and 10.5 sacks, but Walker will be 31 at the end of his three-year deal and Greene is on a one-year deal. The Bears need a long-term option rushing the passer.

Here are the players the Bears could target in each round of this year’s NFL draft.

Round 1: Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Van Ness looks the part of an NFL defensive end, and he has the physical traits to match. As a pass rusher, he’s powerful at the point of attack and is one of the better bull rushers in this draft class.

In addition, he’s a plug-and-play run stopper with a high motor and the versatility to move inside to 3-technique when needed.

Round 2: Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

As Notre Dame’s all-time sack leader, Foskey is known for getting after the quarterback. He’s physical, does a great job setting the edge in the run game, and is athletic enough to drop into coverage. In addition, Foskey is a high-motor player who will continually make hustle plays.

Round 3: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas State defensive end is a pass rush specialist. However, as a run-stopper, Anudike-Uzomah needs more mass and strength to win one-on-one and is best served slanting or running a stunt. As a result, he’s likely a third down pass rusher until his run defense improves.

Round 4: Zach Harrison, Ohio State

Syndication

The Ohio State prospect has the rare combination of size, speed, and length that teams covet. However, Harrison needs more consistency in his pass rush and when playing the run, but given his athleticism, he’s a high-ceiling prospect.

Story continues

Round 5: Isaiah McGuire, Mizzou

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

McGuire is one of the more physical defensive ends in the draft — there’s no question he loves contact. At 6-foot-4 and 268 pounds, he makes the most of his size and power. In the run game, he can control the line of scrimmage, and as a pass rusher, he has one of the best power rushers in football.

Round 6: Habakkuk Baldonado, Pittsburgh

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

“Haba” is an athletic player who sometimes flashes as a pass rusher but is inconsistent. Baldonado started playing organized football when he was 15 and is still learning the game. However, if he can improve his pass-rush ability, he’s a low-risk, high-reward draft pick.

Round 7: Dylan Horton, TCU

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

A safety rarely converts to a defensive end, but that’s the case for Horton. The TCU prospect is a project but had 10 sacks last year, is rumored to run 4.5, and had a 34″ jump at the NFL combine, making him worth a seventh-round pick.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire