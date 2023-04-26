One EDGE prospect in each round of the 2023 NFL draft

With the 2023 NFL draft set to kick off in just a few days, the Cleveland Browns could use more depth at edge rusher opposite Myles Garrett. The team got very little production from any other edge players. This year’s class has some intriguing pass rushers that could improve the overall talent in the edge room.

Based on the free agency period the team had, pass rusher and defensive tackle will likely be the focus early in this draft. The team also needs help at linebacker but the linebacker class isn’t good outside of a few players. Let’s take a look at one edge player in each round for Cleveland.

Round 3: Derick Hall, Auburn

Browns 2023 NFL Draft Derick Hall

Auburn’s Derick Hall is one of my favorite players in this class with a great combination of speed, athleticism, and power. He needs work on his hand usage and leverage but he is a great athlete that has an explosive first step off the line of scrimmage.

Hall wins with power just as much as he does with speed and his ability to set the edge against the run is impressive. He still needs to fully develop a pass rush plan and work on his consistency but this is a player with a ton of potential.

Round 4: Zach Harrison, Ohio State

Browns 2023 NFL Draft Zach Harrison

Another player that has the physical tools but has never fully put it together is Ohio State’s, Zach Harrison. There are times that on tape Harrison can dominate with his freaky athleticism mixed with great size and length at 6-foot-6 and 270 pounds. The question with Harrison is can you get him to be consistent if you can this player has some rare physical tools.

Round 5: Viliami Fehoko, San Jose State

Browns 2023 NFL Draft Viliami Fehoko

Viliami Fehoko is an older prospect so he might not be in consideration but he is an absolute pressure machine. PFF charted Fehoko with 66 quarterback pressures last season to go with his nine sacks. He plays with a great motor and has the size and strength to play both inside and outside along the defensive line.

Round 6: Mike Morris, Michigan

Browns 2023 NFL Draft Mike Morris

There is a good chance that Mike Morris doesn’t fall this far but if he does it would be a great option for the Browns. Morris struggles against the run but as a pass rusher, he had a 20.5 percent pass rush win rate according to PFF. He plays with good power and hand usage to collapse the pocket as a pass rusher.

Round 7: Dylan Horton, TCU

Browns 2023 NFL Draft Dylan Horton

Dylan Horton has great athletic upside at the next level with a good first step off the line of scrimmage if he can put it all together consistently. He plays through the whistle on every snap if he can develop a good pass rush plan and fine-tune his technique he could be a steal.

