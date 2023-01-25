One Eagles assistant saw coaching greatness in DeMeco Ryans early on

Eagles assistant saw coaching greatness in DeMeco Ryans early on originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Michael Clay was a 23-year-old entry-level quality control coach just starting out in his NFL coaching career under Chip Kelly, and DeMeco Ryans was a 30-year-old two-time Pro Bowl linebacker in his third year with the Eagles.

As early 2014, Clay could tell Ryans would one day make one heck of a football coach.

“Yeah, if he wanted to, I think DeMeco, whatever route he took, he was going to be successful, whether that be in football or a Fortune 500 company,” Clay said. “I thought anything he would have done he would have been great at.”

Clay was sure right about that.

Clay is now in his second year coaching Eagles special teams for Nick Sirianni, and Ryans is in his second – and probably final - year as the 49ers’ defensive coordinator.

He led the 49ers to the No. 1 ranking in the NFL – they allowed 15 yards fewer than the Eagles – and has emerged as an in-demand head coaching candidate, quite possibly in Houston, where he played his first six seasons.

But first, he’ll return to Philadelphia for the NFC Championship Game Sunday.

Clay has been around Ryans as both a player and a coach and has been equally impressed with both.

“From the first time ever meeting him, talk about a guy that studies film, that's so cerebral, that's DeMeco,” Clay said Tuesday. “He's so smart, and you can throw any concept at him, and he's going to get it within two to three minutes.

"And then as a coach, DeMeco was my office neighbor, so I'd walk around and hang out with him, talk ball with him, especially during the draft process: ‘Hey, what do you think about this linebacker? What do you think about that?’

“DeMeco, I mean, kudos to whatever organization hires him as a head coach because he's going to get that thing turned around.”

Ryans has been linked to head coaching openings with the Colts, Broncos and Texans, and watching his defense you can understand why.

They’re smart, tough, physical, disciplined and prepared. Just like Ryans was during his 10-year career.

The 49ers come to Philly having allowed just 16.4 points per game this year, and they’ve won 12 straight games since a mid-October loss to the Chiefs. In those 12 games, they’ve given up 14.9 points per game.

“He's done an unbelievable job, and you can just see the passion that he has as a coordinator, former football player,” Clay said. “Everybody knows he can bring it as a player, but super cerebral, players love him, and you can see the guys give full-out effort for him.”

Clay moved to special teams under Dave Fipp in 2015 and then, after Kelly was fired here, spent 2016 through 2020 in various roles with the 49ers, for one year under Kelly and then four years under Kyle Shanahan.

When Sirianni replaced Doug Pederson, he brought Clay back to the Eagles as special teams coordinator.

And on Sunday afternoon, either Clay or Ryans will find himself on the way to the Super Bowl.

You don’t have to watch a ton of 49ers games to see how highly his players regard Ryans and how much his leadership resonates with them.

“I think it's his demeanor, how he carries himself,” Clay said. “Very soft spoken outside of it, but (it’s about) how he interacts. When you're in a locker room for that long as a player, you pretty much get to know a lot of different personalities. Then when you become a coach you have to know those different personalities, and they respect his work ethic.

“I respect his work ethic as a coach. The energy he brings, nothing changes for him from day to day, so nothing but respect for DeMeco.”