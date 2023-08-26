One Ducks’ commit, handful of Oregon targets named to recruiting freaks list

The idea of a freaks list has become commonplace in the world of football. Over a decade ago, The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman created the first list, highlighting the biggest athletic anomalies in the sport — players who should not be able to run as fast as they do, or lift as much as they do according to their size.

Earlier this season, Feldman’s freaks list for the 2023 season featured a handful of Oregon Duck players, including EDGE Jordan Burch, LB Devon Jackson, and DE Brandon Dorlus. The list may not directly correlate to the best players on the field, but it does highlight individuals who possess some of the most talent in the nation.

This past week, with a nod to Feldman’s creation, 247Sports put out their own 2023 Freaks List, this time for incoming high school recruits in the class of 2024. They went through the top 50 players in the nation based on their outstanding attributes, and listed one Oregon commit, a pair of high-profile Oregon targets who are currently projected to commit to the Ducks, and a trio of recruits who strongly considered the Ducks in their commitment, but went elsewhere.

Here are the notable players for Duck fans to know in the 247Sports Freaks List.

4-star OT JacQawn McRoy — Oregon Commit

247Sports Rating: 94

National Ranking: 58

Position Ranking: 3

Our Take: At 6-foot-8, 365 pounds, McRoy has the makings of becoming a massive offensive tackle who can hold down one side of the line. He has a lot of work to do in order to fine-tune his skills and become an elite pass blocker, but with that size — McRoy has a 7-foot-1 wingspan — he could be one of the next best blockers for the Ducks.

4-star LB Brayden Platt — Uncommitted

(Photograph via Zachary Neel)

247Sports Rating: 93

National Ranking: 72

Position Ranking: 8

Our Take: Brayden Platt is uncommitted at the moment, but he is heavily projected to pick the Ducks on September 4 when he announces his decision. At 6-foot-2, 240 pounds, Platt is a big-bodied LB who can fill run lanes and use his explosive lower body to cover in space.

5-star LB Aydin Breland — Uncommitted

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Rating: 98

National Ranking: 6

Position Ranking: 2

Our Take: At this point in the cycle, Breland is arguably the top uncommitted player left on the market, and the Ducks are reportedly in a good position to land him. At 6-foot-5, 290 pounds, Breland is a dominant defensive lineman who can routinely wreak havoc in the trenches and get after the quarterback.

5-star LB Justin Williams — Georgia Commit

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Rating: 98

National Ranking: 16

Position Ranking: 2

Our Take: Watching Justin Williams play at Georgia is always going to be tough for Oregon fans since the Ducks led in his commitment for so long but couldn’t ultimately land him. Williams is among the fastest linebackers in the recruiting class, and he brings a physicality and power that can eventually turn NFL scouts’ heads as well. While Williams is verbally committed to Georgia, don’t think that Lanning is going to give up before pen hits paper in December.

4-star WR Gatlin Bair — Boise State Commit

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Rating: 96

National Ranking: 35

Position Ranking: 9

Our Take: It’s reasonable to believe that Gatlin Bair may be the fastest single player in the 2024 class. He beat out current Oregon CB Rodrick Pleasant in the 60m dash earlier this year, and beat South Carolina ATH Nyckoles Harbor in the 100m last year as well. Bair is going to Boise State as the highest-rated recruit in school history, but will delay his career for a couple of years while he is on a mission.

4-star RB Nate Frazier — Georgia Commit

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Rating: 92

National Ranking: 143

Position Ranking: 10

Our Take: According to the reports, Frazier is incredibly strong for his size. 247Sports reports that he benched 225 pounds 23 times, and back squatted 315 pounds 21 times. All of this while Frazier stands at just 5-foot-11, 2015 pounds. He will be yet another physical runner down in Athens.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire