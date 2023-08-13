One drive, one TD pass for Derek Carr in Saints debut

Derek Carr's first drive as the Saints quarterback was a smashing success.

Carr went 6-of-8 for 70 yards and threw a four-yard touchdown to wide receiver Keith Kirkwood to cap the first New Orleans possession of the preseason. The 12-play scoring drive was the only work of the day for Carr as Jameis Winston came into the game after the Saints stopped the Chiefs short on a fourth down.

The most promising completion for the Saints may have been a 16-yard connection with wide receiver Michael Thomas. Carr also looked Thomas' way in the end zone before the throw to Kirkwood, but Thomas was not able to come down with the ball. Thomas has missed almost all of the last three seasons with injuries, but has been healthy this summer and hopes are high for what he and Carr will be able to do in New Orleans.

Carr completed two passes to tight end Juwan Johnson and two more to running back Alvin Kamara, who also ran three times for 14 yards. Kamara will serve a three-game suspension to open the season, but is eligible to play and practice until the first week of the regular season.