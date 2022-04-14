What one draft analyst thinks the Bears should do in 2nd round of NFL draft

The 2022 NFL draft is just around the corner, and the Chicago Bears have a slew of positional needs and just six draft selections to work with.

While Chicago doesn’t have a first-round pick, they do have a pair of second-round selections. The Bears have found impact players in the second round in the past, so new general manager Ryan Poles has the opportunity to add two contributors with the 39th and 48th picks.

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter shared his two ideal draft picks for the Bears in the second round. It’s not a surprise that they address two of the team’s biggest needs entering the draft: cornerback and wide receiver.

Round 2: No. 39 overall — Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

Round 2: No. 48 overall — Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

Chicago does not have a first-round pick as of now because of the team’s trade up for Justin Fields in last year’s draft. However, the Bears should be able to find a first round-quality player with their initial selection, like Gordon, to quickly improve their secondary. Their second top-fifty selection (received from the Chargers for Khalil Mack) brings a playmaking receiver in Watson, whose height and speed on the outside will be welcomed.

Building around quarterback Justin Fields should be a priority for Poles, and giving him another playmaker like Watson would certainly help the young QB. On defense, the Bears need to address the cornerback position, which was arguably the team’s biggest weakness last season. Gordon is the kind of shutdown corner that would thrive opposite CB1 Jaylon Johnson.

With quite a few teams in need of a wide receiver, it’s hard to imagine Watson falling to 48th. If on the off chance he does drop to the second round, the Bears would have to pounce with the 39th selection. Gordon is someone who could still be available when Chicago’s second selection rolls around.

