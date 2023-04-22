One defensive lineman for the Bears in each round of the 2023 NFL draft

The 2023 NFL draft is just around the corner, and the Chicago Bears have plenty of needs to address with their 10 picks.

Chicago’s defense needs to get better in the trenches. After having the worst run defense last year and the fewest sacks in the NFL, the Bears need interior linemen who can stop the run and free up defensive ends and linebackers to rush the passer.

General manager Ryan Poles upgraded the front seven this offseason by adding linebackers Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards, and Dylan Cole. Now they need to improve the defensive line.

Free agent Andrew Billings is a solid veteran signing, but at 28 years old, the Bears need a long-term solution. Also, the team needs someone to rotate with Justin Jones at 3-technique. Jones had to play 700-plus snaps last year — not ideal.

With no further ado, here are defensive linemen the Bears could target in each round of the NFL draft:

Round 1: Jalen Carter, Georgia

Jalen Carter was the best lineman on last year’s Georgia team that saw five players drafted in the first round, including first-overall pick Travon Walker. While he won’t go first overall, he is a can’t-miss prospect.

Carter has good size for a 3-technique at 6-foot-3 and 314 pounds and is explosive off the line of scrimmage. He’s a run-stopper and can also win with various pass rush moves. So many players win with either speed or power. Carter is the rare prospect who can win with both.

Round 2: Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

Keeanu Benton is a versatile prospect that could play nose tackle or 3-technique in the NFL. At Wisconsin, he played nose tackle, but after moving outside to 3-tech at the Senior Bowl, scouts were impressed with his size and lateral quickness.

Benton has plenty of experience playing inside and anchoring against the run. But at 6-foot-4 and 309 pounds, moving to 3-technique makes him an exciting prospect that could be a powerful bull-rusher from the inside.

Round 3: Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

The South Carolina defensive lineman is a space-eater at 6-foot-4 and 291 pounds that is quick off the ball and could be a perfect nose tackle for Chicago’s defense. His first step and ability to identify blocking schemes make him incredibly disruptive.

Pickens is the type of player whose contributions won’t always appear on the stat sheet, but he’s a vital member of the front four. His ability to get off the ball and get his hands on the offensive lineman makes him a difficult assignment for any offense.

Round 4: Jaquelin Roy, LSU

A prospect who might have been better served staying in school but has a high ceiling. Roy’s a versatile lineman who has played nose tackle and 3-technique. He looks powerful, quick, and well-conditioned on tape for a 305-pound lineman.

Most of Roy’s development will have to occur in the NFL, but he’s a high-motor player with high potential. As a run defender, he’s a plug-and-play guy and flashes as a pass rusher.

Round 5: Kobie Turner, Wake Forest

Coaches and scouts will love Kobie Turner’s character and work ethic. A former walk-on at FCS Richmond, he became an All-American and transferred to Wake Forest. In addition to his intangibles, Turner has one of the quickest first steps and is a high-motor player that frequently makes hustle plays.

As a 3-technique, he is an excellent run-stopper and does a great job taking on linemen with his hands, preventing them from getting to the second level, and blocking linebackers. However, his pass rush ability needs to improve, and his behavior indicates he’ll put the work in.

Round 6: Brodric Martin, Western Kentucky

It will only be possible for offensive linemen to move Brodric Martin in the run game with a double team. At 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, he’s an immediate space eating, run-stopping nose tackle. However, the Western Kentucky defensive lineman needs to become a better pass rusher, and it’s unclear if he can be more than a two-down player.

Round 7: Cory Durden, North Carolina State

