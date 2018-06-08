One day later, Tracy McGrady completely changes his feelings about Durant's future with Warriors

Apparently 24 hours can make a huge difference.

On Thursday, one topic of discussion on ESPN's "The Jump" was Kevin Durant's future with Golden State.

This is what Tracy McGrady said:

"Brother, you are validated in this league. You are possibly about to have your second championship, possibly your second Finals MVP.

"Please leave."

This is what Tracy McGrady said on Friday:

"I wasn't upset with him making the move leaving OKC and going to join this 73-win team. I felt like Kevin Durant was a great enough talent to stay in OKC and win a championship there. So having had some conversations with KD -- and it's been what two years now -- I'm over it (laughter), I've been enjoying him on this team.

"He's a Finals MVP, a champion, possibly about to be a two-time champion, a two-time Finals MVP. I say at this point just keep on winning championships. Ride this wave as long as you can. That's why we play the game -- is to be champions -- and he's on a really good team, really great organization.

"Just ride it out, just keep winning more championships."

Check back on Saturday to see what McGrady says next... (joking/sarcasm font).

Drew Shiller is the co-host of Warriors Outsiders. Follow him on Twitter @DrewShiller