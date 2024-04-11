[Getty Images]

Former Nottingham Forest midfielder Steven Hodge believes defender Murillo "will one day catch someone out" after another audacious long range effort only narrowly missed the target in Forest's 3-1 defeat against Tottenham on Sunday.

Speaking on BBC Radio Nottingham's Shut Up And Show More Football podcast, Hodge thinks goalkeepers will have to be aware of the centre-back's threat and willingness to shoot from range.

"As soon as he strikes it, you're looking at the flight of the ball and thinking the keeper's on the edge of the box - he's not going to get that and he wasn't," said Hodge.

"It bounced probably eight to nine yards out and just bounced a yard to the side of the upright. A yard the other way and it hits the post or goes in."

The 21-year-old, who joined the Reds from Brazilian side Corinthians in the summer, is yet to score but Hodge believes his first goal is coming.

"To strike a ball that far, he strikes the ball so sweetly that any keeper who would know him on his left foot will have half an eye thinking 'I need to be careful of this guy because he can strike it 60 yards without a problem.'

"That's twice now he's nearly scored - one day he'll do it. I guarantee one day he'll catch somebody out."

