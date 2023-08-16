One Day Cup: Gloucestershire spin to win over Glamorgan

MetroBank One Day Cup; Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Glamorgan 217 (46 overs): Byrom 60, Carlson 59; Van Buuren 3-41 Gloucestershire 218-5 (46.1 overs): O Price 109*; Kellaway 3-47 Gloucestershire (2 pts) won by five wickets Scorecard

Gloucestershire's spinners swept their side to a five-wicket victory over Glamorgan to keep their One Day Cup knockout hopes alive.

After a century stand between Ed Byrom and Kiran Carlson, Glamorgan collapsed to 217 all out against left-armers Graeme van Buuren (3-41), Zafar Gohar and Tom Smith.

Ollie Price (109 not out) led the visitors home with 23 balls to spare.

Off-spinner Ben Kellaway (3-47) was the pick of the Glamorgan attack.

Gloucestershire have eight points from six games and are well-set for qualification, while in contrast, Glamorgan have five points from six and are almost out of contention.

Glamorgan chose to bat on a used pitch with spinner Zafar Gohar getting turn straight away opening the bowling, but Sam Northeast (32) and Byrom posted 50 in 12 overs.

The pace of Paul van Meekeren brought the breakthrough as he removed Northeast (32) and danger man Colin Ingram, for five, in successive overs.

But Glamorgan rebuilt steadily and accelerated through the middle overs as Byrom and Carlson added 109 in 17 overs, Byrom playing the anchor role to reach 168-2 before he drilled Tom Smith to mid-wicket to start the slide.

Carlson's typically expansive knock of 59 in just 56 balls ended when he chipped a return catch to Van Buuren, and Ben Kellaway fell lbw to Smith for 13.

Spinners Smith, Zafar and Van Buuren ran through the rest as the middle and lower order showed no signs of being able to cope with the turning ball, the final eight wickets falling for just 49 runs as Glamorgan failed to adapt and were bowled out with four overs unused.

Left-arm seamer Jamie McIlroy found some early swing and had Chris Dent caught for three, but James Bracey (27) and Price gave their side some impetus with a stand of 62.

Price sailed along at a run a ball, sweeping and reverse-sweeping to his heart's content while Kellaway, the 19-year-old from Chepstow in his first full campaign, caused problems at the other end.

In a mature display, the off-spinner found sharp turn to bowl both Ben Wells and Van Buuren before inducing Jack Taylor to hole out cheaply at long-on at 160-5.

But Tom Price, with 32 not out, provided the support his brother needed in a stand of 58 which saw Gloucestershire to victory, thanks to the earlier work of their spinners and the dominant innings of the younger Price.