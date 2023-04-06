One cornerback for the Rams to target in each round of the 2023 NFL draft

The Los Angeles Rams’ decision to trade Jalen Ramsey left a huge void at cornerback, removing one of the best defenders in the NFL from their secondary. They were already thin at that position coming into the year, but his departure makes this one of the biggest priorities for the front office in 2023.

The Rams picked a good year to need a cornerback because the incoming draft class is fantastic. It’s rich with big, athletic cornerbacks who can line up inside or out, similar to the way Ramsey did in Raheem Morris’ scheme. They won’t find a one-for-one replacement, but this draft class has a ton of intriguing options at corner.

From the first round to the seventh, here’s one cornerback the Rams can target in each round later this month.

Round 1: Deonte Banks, Maryland

Banks is highly unlikely to drop to the Rams in the second round, which means they would have to trade up to land him. That wouldn’t be a bad move if he does slip toward the back end of the first round because he’s got a ton of potential with his 4.35 speed and explosiveness (42-inch vertical). He’s a talented boundary cornerback with rare athleticism, and he would fit perfectly in the Rams’ scheme.

Round 2: Cam Smith, South Carolina

Smith is 6-foot-1 and has 4.43 speed, giving him an impressive blend of size and speed. In the Rams’ zone-heavy scheme, he would fit well on the outside, and he’s also capable of lining up in the slot. If he makes it to the Rams at No. 36, he should be high up on their board and a legitimate option in Round 2.

Round 3: Julius Brents, Kansas State

Brents is another athletically gifted cornerback in this draft class, standing 6-foot-3 with 4.53 speed and a 41.5-inch vertical. From a physical standpoint, he’s one of the most impressive corners in the draft and he put up good numbers last season with four interceptions and 45 tackles.

Round 4: Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford

Kelly played four seasons at Stanford but had just three interceptions in 37 games, so his ball skills aren’t proven. He does have a good combination of size (6 feet) and speed (4.52), and his best fit is in a zone scheme like the Rams’, so he could be a target for Los Angeles on Day 3.

Round 5: Jakorian Bennett, Maryland

Bennett was one of the most impressive cornerbacks at the combine, running a 4.30 in the 40 and posting a 40.5-inch vertical at 5-foot-11 and 188 pounds. That performance will have teams going back to the tape and finding a talented corner in coverage, allowing just 24 catches on 54 targets last season, per PFF. He’s primarily a boundary corner but can also line up inside.

Round 6: Mekhi Blackmon, USC

Blackmon elevated his game when he transferred from Colorado to USC last season, recording three interceptions for the Trojans after picking off just two passes at Colorado. His coverage skills were on display as an outside cornerback for the Trojans, allowing just 30 catches on 63 targets last season.

Round 7: Jay Ward, LSU

Ward is a bigger cornerback (6-foot-1) who can play the slot, similar to the way Jalen Ramsey did for the Rams. He’s not as physical as Ramsey and obviously doesn’t have the same coverage skills, but Ward is a willing tackler who can line up just about anywhere in the secondary.

