One cornerback for the Eagles in every round of the 2023 NFL draft

Philadelphia didn’t make any huge splashes in the free agent market, but GM Howie Roseman did find a few valuable pieces to pad the depth on the roster.

The Eagles’ free-agent signings earned one-year deals with the potential for a long marriage if they can help the franchise return to the Super Bowl.

Philadelphia has the NFL’s top duo at the cornerback position and added Greedy Williams in free agency, but will Howie Roseman look to add even more depth?

We’re reviewing one draft prospect to watch in every round.

Round 1: Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

Witherspoon, an aggressive cornerback who could fit well with the Eagles’ new system, has excellent feet and changes direction well in space.

Round 2: Miami CB Tyrique Stevenson

Stevenson saw action in 11 games for the Hurricanes, playing 554 snaps. He logged 24 tackles and three assists and made eight stops earning third-team all-conference recognition. In coverage, Stevenson had five pass breakups and two interceptions and surrendered a QB rating when targetted 78.4.

Stevenson is a large cornerback with the size and strength to help match up with bigger receivers in the league.

Round 3: Darius Rush, South Carolina

Rush is more suited for a zone scheme, but he has excellent length and can make plays on the ball.

At 6-foot-2 and 196 pounds, Rush is a bit heavier than Sauce Gardner, with elite read-and-react skills and a veteran’s patience.

Purdue CB Cory Trice Jr.

A converted safety, Trice is massive, standing 6-foot-3 and 206 pounds, and tested out like an elite athlete during the pre-draft process.

He ran a 4.4s 40-yard dash, jumped a 35.5-inch vertical and an 11-foot broad jump. In 2022, he earned an honorable mention for All-Big Ten honors after leading his team with twelve passes defended and two interceptions.

Riley Moss, Iowa



A talented cornerback that some have talked about moving to safety, Moss would fit in Sean Desai’s zone scheme.

Moss is a physical cornerback that lacks elite speed but makes up for it with crafty play on the outside.

Rejzohn Wright, Oregon State



The Last Chance U star followed in the footsteps of his brother, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Nahshon Wright. He had two interceptions in 2022 with the Beavers and has good size, and is instinctive in coverage, but he isn’t a superb tackler.

Louisville CB Kei'Trel Clark

Clark is a bit undersized at 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, but he had 34 passes defended and five interceptions during his career.

He offers versatility but performs best in the slot.

