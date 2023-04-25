One cornerback for the Bears in each round of 2023 NFL draft

The 2023 NFL draft is just around the corner, and the Chicago Bears have plenty of needs to address with their 10 picks.

The secondary of the Bears is a blooming flower. Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon showed a ton of potential and promise in their rookie seasons, but another pillar is needed to build this unit around.

It’s all but certain the Bears will take a cornerback early. But that’s not to say they’ll be done at the position after the fact, and any one of the following players could hear their names called by Chicago.

Here are the cornerbacks the Bears could target in each round of the NFL draft.

Round 1: Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

Witherspoon plays right up the road in Champaign. He is very good in man coverage and is very good at playing the ball in the air. Most defensive backs aren’t the most willing tacklers. Not only is Witherspoon willing, he is very capable. He’s arguably the best cornerback in the class, and would be a tremendous pick at No. 9.

Round 2: Julius Brents, Kansas State

Brents is my favorite corner in the draft. He is tall, long, has great reach, and tremendous ball skills. Brents is excellent in man coverage and doesn’t bite on simple moves. He is going to be a stud at the next level.

Round 3: Darius Rush, South Carolina

Rush has gained a surge of momentum over the last few weeks, jumping up draft boards. His running mate, Cam Smith, is a projected Day 1 or early Day 2 player, but Rush has a ton of skill. He’s more suited for a zone scheme, but he has great length and ability to make plays on the ball.

Round 4: Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU

The nephew of LaDainian Tomlinson has made a name for himself at his uncle’s alma mater. Tre’Vius had three interceptions and three pass breakups in 2022. At 5-foot-8, size is a concern. However, he is incredibly athletic, possesses great speed, and great in man coverage.

Round 5: Riley Moss, Iowa

The man who is single-handedly reviving the white cornerback, Riley Moss impressed at the NFL Combine, running a 4.45 40-yard dash. Moss is incredible smart on the football field. He is very instinctual and has good size. His man coverage skills need work, but his athleticism and speed give him great upside.

Round 6: Rejzohn Wright, Oregon State

The Last Chance U star followed in the footsteps of his brother, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Nahshon Wright. He had two interceptions in 2022 with the Beavers. Wright has good size and is very instinctive in coverage, but isn’t the greatest tackler. It would take some development, but he could potentially be a rotational cornerback.

Round 7: Tiawan Mullen, Indiana

The brother of Trayvon Mullen is likely to be a late Day 3 pick. He had really good production up until sustaining an ankle injury in 2021. While Mullen played well in 2022, his size will be detractor. If he’s available near the end of the draft, he is worth taking a flier on

