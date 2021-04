Reuters

The 20-year-old said she tested negative twice before flying to Madrid for the tournament, which is set to begin Friday, but was told upon arrival that she had produced a positive test. "I am feeling good, I'm resting and continuing to follow the health protocols and safety guidelines," she said. The announcement marked yet another disappointment for Andreescu, who won her maiden Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open in 2019 only to suffer a torn meniscus in her left knee a month later.